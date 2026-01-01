GOLD/FOREX
Mamdani, leftist opponent of Trump, sworn in as New York mayor

34-year-old Democrat took his oath of office at an abandoned subway stop under City Hall

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announces a series of top appointments, including the city’s new schools chancellor, ahead of his swearing-in on December 31, 2025, in New York City.
New York: Zohran Mamdani, the young upstart of the US left, was sworn in early Thursday to take over as New York mayor for a four-year term sure to see him cross swords with President Donald Trump.

The 34-year-old Democrat took his oath of office at an abandoned subway stop under City Hall just after midnight to take the helm of the United States’ largest city. He will be New York's first Muslim mayor.

Donald Trump

