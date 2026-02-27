GOLD/FOREX
Who is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia student freed after Trump‑Mamdani talks

Federal agents detain Columbia student early Thursday; released hours later.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Mayor Mamdani raises case with Trump, prompting Columbia student’s immediate release.
Ellie Aghayeva, a Columbia University senior, was briefly detained by federal immigration authorities early Thursday, triggering campus protests.

Just hours later, she was released following an apparent intervention by President Donald Trump after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani raised the case during a White House meeting.

Arrest sparks outrage on campus

ICE officers allegedly gained entry to Aghayeva’s university-owned residence by claiming to search for a missing child, according to Columbia’s acting president Claire Shipman.

Security cameras reportedly captured the agents showing photos of the alleged child in the hallway, prompting student protests.

Student speaks out on social media

Minutes after Mamdani’s announcement, Aghayeva wrote on Instagram: “I am safe and okay,” adding she was in “complete shock” from the experience.

She also alerted her 100,000+ followers during her detention: “DHS illegally arrested me. Please help,” posting a photo showing her in the back of a vehicle.

Who is Ellie Aghayeva?

A senior from Azerbaijan, Aghayeva studies neuroscience and political science at Columbia University.

A self-described content creator, she shares day-in-the-life videos and tips for navigating college as an immigrant, amassing a large social media following.

She has not been publicly linked to any pro-Palestinian demonstrations that previously took place on campus.

Legal and immigration context

A DHS spokesperson confirmed Aghayeva’s student visa had been terminated in 2016 for failing to attend classes.

She was reportedly placed in removal proceedings but released while awaiting a hearing. Her lawyers filed a habeas corpus petition seeking immediate release.

Mamdani’s intervention

While in Washington, Mamdani, who is a democratic socialist previously threatened with deportation by Trump, raised Aghayeva’s case during an unrelated discussion about a massive housing project.

Trump reportedly agreed to release her immediately. Mamdani also urged the president to drop cases against other students facing deportation over past protests.

University reinforces safety measures

Shipman reminded residential staff not to allow federal agents into university buildings without a subpoena or warrant.

“If you encounter DHS/ICE agents conducting enforcement activities on or near campus, immediately contact Public Safety,” she wrote.

Broader implications

The incident has drawn attention to federal immigration enforcement tactics, including the use of disguises or misrepresentations by agents.

Columbia professors and students have called for stronger protections for international students, citing previous arrests like that of Mahmoud Khalil.

Donald TrumpUS immigration policy

