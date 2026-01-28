GOLD/FOREX
UPDATE

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar sprayed with 'unknown substance'

Unknown man rushes to the podium while Congresswoman was speaking in Minneapolis

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 27, 2026.
AFP
AFP

US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man who rushed the podium during her town hall event in north Minneapolis, US media reported late on Tuesday (January 27, 2026).

Fox News reported that the incident occurred as Omar was speaking about immigration enforcement, specifically calling for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and demanding the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid ongoing tensions over federal immigration operations in Minnesota.

The attacker, seated in the front row, suddenly charged forward and used what appeared to be a syringe-like device to spray a liquid directly at Omar's torso and shirt, as per the New York Times.

Substance has 'strong, unpleasant odour'

Witnesses and reports described the substance as having a strong, unpleasant odour, with some accounts noting it "smelled strongly of vinegar" or simply "smelled so bad."

Security personnel and bystanders quickly tackled and restrained the man, escorting him out of the venue while the crowd applauded his removal.

Omar, visibly startled but unharmed, paused briefly — requesting a napkin and a short break — before insisting on continuing her remarks.

Grateful: 'I don't let bullies win'

She addressed the crowd, stating, "We are Minnesota strong" and "I learned at a young age that you don’t give in to threats," refusing to let the disruption halt the event.

Staff members urged her to get checked, but she declined to leave immediately.

The attack took place against a backdrop of heightened political tensions in Minnesota, including recent incidents involving federal agents and protests over ICE activities.

Omar has been a vocal critic of these operations and a frequent target of criticism from President Trump and Republicans.

No immediate details emerged on the suspect's identity, motive, or the exact nature of the substance, though investigations were underway.

Omar appeared physically fine afterward, with no reports of injury. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about political violence and security at public events for elected officials.

