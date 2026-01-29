GOLD/FOREX
Ilhan Omar slams Trump: ‘Demented' and 'obsessed’ after Minnesota syringe spray attack, blames his rhetoric

Her remarks came after a man rushed towards her and sprayed her with an unknown substance

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (R) reacts after being sprayed with an unknown substance by a man as she hosted a town hall in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 27, 2026.
Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar publicly accused former President Donald Trump of being “demented” and “obsessed” with her after a man rushed the stage at a Minneapolis town hall and sprayed her with an unknown substance.

The incident on January 27 did not injure Omar, who continued speaking despite the disruption, but it highlighted rising tensions in US politics.

The Minnesota Democrat wasn't injured. Police said the man was arrested.

Suspect identified

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, was quickly tackled by security and arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Police said the liquid emanated a strong odour, though authorities have not publicly identified it.

Omar held a news conference the next day in Minneapolis, tying the attack to Trump’s long-running verbal assaults on her and the Somali community.

Threats spiked

She said that threats to her safety spiked whenever Trump publicly attacked her, accusing him of fueling a hostile environment that encourages violence.

At the event, she questioned Trump’s mental fitness, calling his remarks “demented” after he claimed he didn’t think about her and suggested, without evidence, that she may have staged the incident.

The atmosphere around the attack became more contentious when Trump dismissed its seriousness in an interview, accusing Omar of orchestrating it.

Condemned

Critics quickly condemned the president’s response, calling it dismissive and dangerous.

Major US outlets such as USA Today and CNN have reported on the ensuing political fallout, noting the broader context of increased threats against lawmakers and the polarised rhetoric that dominates American politics.

The episode has sparked debate over political discourse and the safety of public officials, with lawmakers on both sides calling for an end to rhetoric that could incite violence, The Guardian reported.

