Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, mother of Zohran Mamdani, appears in new Epstein files

US Justice Department releases millions of Epstein files, emails and images
Millions of new files relating to the late Jeffrey Epstein were made public by the US Department of Justice on Friday, marking the largest release of documents since the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law last year.
The release includes 3 million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos, following a six-week delay past the statutory deadline.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference: "Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance."
Among the newly disclosed documents is an email indicating that filmmaker Mira Nair, mother of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, attended an afterparty hosted by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell for her 2009 film Amelia.
The email, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein on October 21, 2009, states:
"Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair...etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more...Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department...very weird."
Maxwell, Epstein's former associate, was convicted of child sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
The files include communications with and about elite figures, including:
Elon Musk, discussing potential visits to Epstein’s Caribbean island in 2012 and 2013. Musk has said he declined all invitations, and there is no evidence he visited.
Bill Gates, implicated in emails claiming sexually explicit scenarios, which a spokesperson called “absolutely absurd and completely false.”
Donald Trump, mentioned hundreds of times, with allegations submitted to the FBI largely unverified. Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.
British figures such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, with emails discussing social events and introductions to acquaintances, though none indicate wrongdoing.
Other emails reveal financial interactions, including Epstein sending £10,000 ($13,692) to Lord Peter Mandelson’s husband for an osteopathy course and discussing stays at Epstein’s properties.
Many documents were heavily redacted to protect victims or ongoing investigations. Deputy AG Blanche said hundreds of employees spent over two months reviewing the files.
However, some lawmakers and transparency advocates remain concerned that millions of pages may still be withheld. Congressman Roh Khanna, co-sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, said:
"The DOJ said it identified over 6 million potentially responsive pages but is releasing only about 3.5 million after review and redactions. This raises questions as to why the rest are being withheld."
Blanche acknowledged the public may not get all answers about powerful figures linked to Epstein: "I don't think that the public…are going to uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women, unfortunately."
Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had previously served 13 months in Florida following a controversial 2008 plea deal.
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 20-year sentence. Several victims, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre, publicly accused Epstein of arranging sexual encounters with high-profile individuals; all have denied wrongdoing. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.
With inputs from AFP, AP and ANI
