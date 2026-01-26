With rain around corner, we come up with round-up of guilty pleasures made for the weather
Dubai: There’s something about bad weather that puts you in the mood for questionable TV content! Grey skies, pounding rain, or sudden hailstorms have a way of slowing life down and nudging people indoors, where comfort food, screens, and low-stakes entertainment reign supreme.
It’s a sentiment New York mayor Zohran Mamdani recently captured perfectly in a conversation with The Weather Channel, when he joked that gloomy days are the “perfect time to watch bad reality TV at home with family.”
While his comment was rooted in New York’s cold winter moods, the same logic applies much closer to home this week in the UAE.
The country has experienced a surprising bout of winter weather, with hailstorms reported in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and rainfall sweeping across several regions. For residents used to blue skies and steady warmth, the sudden shift has felt dramatic.
In fact, the UAE recorded its lowest temperature of the day this morning at a striking 4.7°C on Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6:30am local time.
Which brings us back to Mamdani’s quote. When the weather traps you indoors, whether in a Brooklyn apartment or a villa in Dubai, there’s something comforting about surrendering to television. With that in mind, here’s a no-particular-order list of “so-bad-it’s-good” reality shows that feel especially appropriate when you’re cooped up at home.
Real Housewives of Dubai (OSN)
This one is pure personality clashes wrapped in designer labels. You’ve got Caroline Stanbury doing what she does best, being effortlessly icy and posh alongside Chanel Ayan, who steals scenes with her one-liners, fashion, and chaotic honesty. The arguments are dramatic, the accents are international, and half the fun is watching people argue over things that don’t actually matter.
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Yes, it’s technically about real estate, but really it’s about office politics in heels. Chrishell Stause, and the rest of the Oppenheim Group turn open houses into battlegrounds. Impossibly glamorous real estate agents, designer outfits, and office feuds turn multimillion-dollar homes into soap operas..: i
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Disney+)
The original blueprint for modern reality TV indulgence. It’s familiar, oddly soothing, and endlessly rewatchable. You don’t even need to follow the storyline; you already know the family dynamics by heart.
Dubai Bling (Netflix)
Equal parts spectacle and satire, Dubai Bling thrives on lavish parties, dramatic fallouts. Safa Siddiqui’s outfits alone could carry an episode, while Ebraheem Al Samadi brings unpredictable energy that turns small disagreements into full-blown showdowns. Overall the perfect background drama when you’re stuck indoors.
Love Island (UK, US, Australia — take your pick - Netflix)
Sun, strategic romance and questionable decisions. Whether it’s iconic contestants like Ekin-Su, Maura Higgins, or Molly-Mae, the formula never changes and that’s the point. It’s light, dramatic, and perfect for zoning out while pretending you’re somewhere sunnier.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Netflix)
The ultimate comfort-watch mess. Maheep Kapoor’s unfiltered mouth, Neelam Kothari’s return to the spotlight, and Seema Sajdeh’s very public divorce arc make this feel more personal than expected. Add Karan Johar popping in to stir the pot, and it’s basically rich aunty drama with Mumbai glamour.
90 Day Fiancé (OSN)
This show is chaotic in a very specific way. Long-distance couples, culture shocks, awkward family dinners, and arguments that escalate way too fast. Big personalities like Big Ed, Angela Deem, and Danielle & Mohamed turned this franchise into must-watch mess. You’ll cringe, complain, and still hit “next episode.”
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
It pretends to be about love, but it’s really about families, expectations, and very specific dealbreakers. Sima Taparia became a cultural figure overnight. Equal parts uncomfortable and addictive.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu/Disney+)
A newer entry into the “so-bad-it’s-good” family, blending faith, scandal, and reality-TV shenanigans into a surprisingly compelling watch that thrives on shock value and conversation-starting moments.
For many, the weather has been a reminder that even in desert climates, nature enjoys the occasional plot twist like an actual reality TV
As the UAE continues to experience fluctuating weather from mountain chills to scattered rainfall, Mamdani’s offhand comment feels unexpectedly universal. Whether it’s snowstorms in New York or hail in Ras Al Khaimah, sometimes the smartest idea is to stay in, press play, and embrace television that doesn’t ask too much, except maybe one more episode.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
