Gellar also noted that the 'timing' of the cancellation was rather brutal
Hold onto your stakes, millennials. Sarah Michelle Gellar was ready to take the stage for the premiere of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. And then, Hulu decided not to go ahead with the Buffy revival. That hurt.
“I was just about to take the stage in front of all the fans,” Gellar told People. “Hulu had decided not to move forward with the Buffy revival. Let me tell you, nobody saw this coming.”
For four years, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Oscar-winning star Chloé Zhao have been cooking up a revival. We’re talking Gellar returning alongside a new slayer (the "superstar" Ryan Kiera Armstrong).
Gellar admits she wasn't looking to return to Sunnydale until Zhao worked her magic. “Four years ago, Chloé, the witch that she is, and I say that as a good thing, comes into my life. In one meeting, she makes me say 'yes' to something I never saw on my radar."
“The dialogue flew off the tongue," Gellar says. "I loved the duality that we had this new, younger slayer who was where Buffy was when the show started, and then we would pick up with where Buffy was now."
However, the news of the cancellation dropped right as SMG was walking onto her movie premiere stage and just 48 hours before Chloé Zhao was set to hit the Oscars as a Best Director nominee for Hamnet.
“That says something,” Gellar notes.
She explained further, "We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him."
So, is Buffy dead? Again?
The good news: The OG cast, including David Boreanaz, is rallying around her.
The business news: Disney owns the IP, so they can't just hop over to Netflix... yet.
The SMG mantra: “Buffy is timeless. And the one thing I do want all these fans to know is that legacy is still there and this doesn't diminish it."
Hulu might have pulled the plug, but as we know, Buffy Summers has a habit of crawling back out of the grave.