RAK’s largest private developer, BNW Developments debuts in Dubai with off-plan branded residences

BNW Developments strides into Dubai's real estate market with the launch of Orvessa Residences by Michel Adam. As the single-largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, BNW expands its prestigious branded residences portfolio to Al Furjan with this landmark sixth project, through a design approach defined by clarity, craft, and enduring value.

Strategically located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Furjan continues to emerge as one of Dubai’s most connected communities, offering an ideal balance of urban accessibility and neighbourhood calm. With lush landscapes, community parks, and walkable spaces, it is especially appealing to end users and long-term investors seeking both lifestyle and sustained growth.