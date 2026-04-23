McLaren duo hope Verstappen stays in F1

The Red Bull driver has threatened to leave the sport a number of times
Dubai: McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri spoke highly of rival Max Verstappen when asked about the Red Bull Racing driver’s future during a team media event on Wednesday.
The four-time world champion has admitted he is considering his future having failed to enjoy being behind the wheel of his new car across the first three rounds of the new season.
The Dutchman’s long-term future in Formula One remains unclear, with the 28-year-old voicing concerns over the 2026 regulations and frustration with how the current cars have needed to be driven. His comments come ahead of planned rule adjustments set to be introduced from next week’s Miami Grand Prix, aimed at addressing some of those issues.
Reigning champion, Norris feels Verstappen has earnt the right to do “whatever he wants,” given what he has done in the sport.
“He's always been very open to say what he thinks, whether you agree or not or whether you should say it or shouldn't. He's himself and I think that's a very good way to live your life," said Norris.
"It would be a shame for the sport, it will be a miss for the sport, if that does happen because he probably is one of the best drivers you'll see in Formula 1 ever.
"And I think it would be a shame for us because I think as much as he makes our lives incredibly tough at times, he's always good fun to race against and it's always cool to race against someone that's won four championships.
“You always feel like you want to race against the best in the world and he certainly is one of them so yeah it would be a loss for the sport."
Piastri echoed his teammate’s comments, reinforcing the view that F1 drivers thrive on fierce, high-level competition.
"It would be a shame for the sport to lose Max, you know especially at this point in his career as well. I think it would be a big loss for the sport as a whole," said the Australian driver.
"For us as drivers, we want to race against the best and try and prove ourselves against the best and I think Max has shown his calibre in the last 10 years. I think especially the last five or six he's been the benchmark so, for everyone it would be a pretty big shame and obviously not a great look."
Given Verstappen’s recent remarks about potentially stepping away following a turbulent start to the 2026 season, the departure of his long-time race engineer Lambiase to McLaren may only have intensified those considerations.
Verstappen has previously suggested he could leave F1 if Lambiase is no longer his race engineer, making the planned 2028 change a potentially pivotal moment for the four-time world champion’s future.
Lambiase has been Verstappen’s race engineer since his move to Red Bull Racing in 2016, working closely alongside the Dutchman throughout a hugely successful era.