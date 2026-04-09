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McLaren land Max Verstappen’s engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Red Bull engineer makes shock move to McLaren

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Gianpiero Lambiase will make the move to McLaren in 2028
Gianpiero Lambiase will make the move to McLaren in 2028
AFP-MARK THOMPSON

Dubai: Max Verstappen’s engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, is set to make a surprise switch from Red Bull to McLaren in 2028.

Following reports of the move earlier this week, both Red Bull and McLaren confirmed the news in separate statements.

McLaren's statement read: "The role of the chief racing officer already exists within the team's structure with overall leadership of the race team. These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as team principal.

"Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren Mastercard, while also reaffirming the team's long-term commitment to confirming its position as a championship-winning team.

"The team's ability to attract and secure top talent, like Lambiase, and previously Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay, alongside the retention and promotion of highly-talented people already within the team, is a testament to the strategic vision and culture that are integrally embodied in the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team under the leadership of Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, who are also both on long-term contracts."

Verstappen has previously suggested he could leave F1 if Lambiase is no longer his race engineer, making the planned 2028 change a potentially pivotal moment for the four-time world champion’s future.

Lambiase has been Verstappen’s race engineer since his move to Red Bull Racing in 2016, working closely alongside the Dutchman throughout a hugely successful era.

Given the 28-year-old’s recent comments about potentially retiring after a turbulent start to the 2026 season, it will be intriguing to see how Verstappen responds to the news of Lambiase’s departure.

In a statement, Red Bull said: "Oracle Red Bull Racing confirms that Gianpiero Lambiase will leave the team in 2028, when his current contract expires. 'GP' is a valued member of the team, which he joined in 2015.

"Until his planned departure, 'GP' continues in his roles as head of racing and as race engineer to Max Verstappen.

"The team and he are fully committed to add more success to our strong track record together."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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