Verstappen was asked whether his latest comments surrounding the rules meant he was going to step away at the end of the season, he replied saying: “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock. Privately I’m very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about, ‘Is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family?’ Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”