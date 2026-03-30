The Dutchman was clearly frustrated following the Japanese Grand Prix
Dubai: Max Verstappen claimed he has been asking himself, “is it worth it?” after finishing Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in eighth place.
The Red Bull Racing driver hinted he could step away from Formula 1 ahead of the 2026 season, criticising the new regulations as “anti-racing.” Following a disappointing start to the campaign across the first three Grands Prix, the 28-year-old has again fueled speculation about a potential retirement, possibly bringing his career to a close after the Abu Dhabi race in December.
Verstappen came eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix, finishing around 30 seconds behind race winner Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes. After placing sixth in the season opener in Melbourne and failing to finish in China, it marks the first time in nine years that Verstappen has recorded three consecutive races outside the top five.
Despite his slow start to the season, the four-time World Champion stressed that it has no bearing on any thoughts of retirement.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the Japan race, he said: “I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am, because I also know that you can’t be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I’m very realistic in that and I’ve been there before.
“But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver.
“Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do.”
Verstappen is not alone in his concerns over the new regulations, with several drivers across the grid echoing similar worries, arguing that the changes have made racing feel less natural and ultimately less exciting.
A major issue is the increased reliance on electrical power in the hybrid engines, has seen energy management becoming more important than outright racing, forcing drivers to conserve battery rather than push flat-out.
The new aerodynamic rules are also aimed at reducing drag to improve efficiency, with drivers limited on downforce and making their cars trickier to race closely. In addition, stricter sustainability-focused fuel and power limits further shift the sport toward efficiency over performance, causing a reduction in wheel-to-wheel action.
Verstappen was asked whether his latest comments surrounding the rules meant he was going to step away at the end of the season, he replied saying: “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock. Privately I’m very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about, ‘Is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family?’ Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”
Verstappen, who is set to take part in a 24-hour GT endurance race in May, said he plans to spend the Easter break doing “a bit more racing, things that actually make me smile.”
Although he remains under contract with Red Bull Racing until 2028, the agreement is understood to include performance-related clauses that could give him the option to leave earlier.