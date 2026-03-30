GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Max Verstappen threatens to quit F1 amid rule changes

The Dutchman was clearly frustrated following the Japanese Grand Prix

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Red Bull Racings’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen has made another claim regarding his potential retirement
Red Bull Racings’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen has made another claim regarding his potential retirement
AFP-ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Dubai: Max Verstappen claimed he has been asking himself, “is it worth it?” after finishing Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in eighth place.

The Red Bull Racing driver hinted he could step away from Formula 1 ahead of the 2026 season, criticising the new regulations as “anti-racing.” Following a disappointing start to the campaign across the first three Grands Prix, the 28-year-old has again fueled speculation about a potential retirement, possibly bringing his career to a close after the Abu Dhabi race in December.

Verstappen came eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix, finishing around 30 seconds behind race winner Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes. After placing sixth in the season opener in Melbourne and failing to finish in China, it marks the first time in nine years that Verstappen has recorded three consecutive races outside the top five.

Despite his slow start to the season, the four-time World Champion stressed that it has no bearing on any thoughts of retirement.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the Japan race, he said: “I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am, because I also know that you can’t be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I’m very realistic in that and I’ve been there before.

“But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver.

“Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do.”

Verstappen is not alone in his concerns over the new regulations, with several drivers across the grid echoing similar worries, arguing that the changes have made racing feel less natural and ultimately less exciting.

A major issue is the increased reliance on electrical power in the hybrid engines, has seen energy management becoming more important than outright racing, forcing drivers to conserve battery rather than push flat-out.

The new aerodynamic rules are also aimed at reducing drag to improve efficiency, with drivers limited on downforce and making their cars trickier to race closely. In addition, stricter sustainability-focused fuel and power limits further shift the sport toward efficiency over performance, causing a reduction in wheel-to-wheel action.

Verstappen was asked whether his latest comments surrounding the rules meant he was going to step away at the end of the season, he replied saying: “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock. Privately I’m very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about, ‘Is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family?’ Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

Verstappen, who is set to take part in a 24-hour GT endurance race in May, said he plans to spend the Easter break doing “a bit more racing, things that actually make me smile.”

Although he remains under contract with Red Bull Racing until 2028, the agreement is understood to include performance-related clauses that could give him the option to leave earlier.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula1

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen awaits to be interviewed ahead of the March 29 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on March 26, 2026.

Verstappen says ‘get out’ to reporter at Japanese GP

2m read
Haas F1 Team's British driver Oliver Bearman drives during the qualifying session of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka.

F1: Japanese Grand Prix preview

4m read
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) and Alpine's French driver Pierre Gasly (R) drive during the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 15, 2026.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia races: How much is F1 losing?

2m read
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix

F1: Australian Grand Prix review

3m read