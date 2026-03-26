Verstappen says ‘get out’ to reporter at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull driver was speaking to reporters in the team’s hospitality suite at Suzuka
Dubai: Things took a tense turn during a press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday, when Max Verstappen lost his composure with a British journalist.
The Red Bull driver was speaking to reporters in the team’s hospitality suite at Suzuka when he suddenly said, “I’m not speaking before he’s leaving”, gesturing toward Giles Richards of The Guardian.
Richards asked whether Verstappen’s reaction was due to a question he had asked last season. The four-time world champion replied “yes” and told him to “get out”.
After Richards left, Verstappen continued with the press conference.
Richards later told AFP that the incident was linked to a question he had asked after Verstappen missed out on a fifth world title to Lando Norris by two points at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. The question focused on the impact of a penalty Verstappen received for colliding with Mercedes driver George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.
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Writing afterward in The Guardian, Richards said he was “deeply disappointed” to have been removed from the press conference.
“In more than a decade of covering the sport I have interviewed Verstappen perhaps a dozen times, all of them friendly and good humoured,” he said.
“His outstanding talent garnered praise and admiration in those articles, criticism by contrast has been minimal and only when warranted.”
Richards emphasised that reporting truthfully and fairly remains his “single overarching aim”.
“I still admire Verstappen and I hope we can enjoy a better relationship going forward,” he said.
“Sometimes, difficult, awkward questions have to be asked. That’s the job that comes with the privilege.
With inputs from AFP