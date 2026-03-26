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Verstappen says ‘get out’ to reporter at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull driver was speaking to reporters in the team’s hospitality suite at Suzuka

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen awaits to be interviewed ahead of the March 29 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on March 26, 2026.
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen awaits to be interviewed ahead of the March 29 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on March 26, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Things took a tense turn during a press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday, when Max Verstappen lost his composure with a British journalist.

The Red Bull driver was speaking to reporters in the team’s hospitality suite at Suzuka when he suddenly said, “I’m not speaking before he’s leaving”, gesturing toward Giles Richards of The Guardian.

Richards asked whether Verstappen’s reaction was due to a question he had asked last season. The four-time world champion replied “yes” and told him to “get out”.

After Richards left, Verstappen continued with the press conference.

Richards later told AFP that the incident was linked to a question he had asked after Verstappen missed out on a fifth world title to Lando Norris by two points at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. The question focused on the impact of a penalty Verstappen received for colliding with Mercedes driver George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

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Writing afterward in The Guardian, Richards said he was “deeply disappointed” to have been removed from the press conference.

“In more than a decade of covering the sport I have interviewed Verstappen perhaps a dozen times, all of them friendly and good humoured,” he said.

“His outstanding talent garnered praise and admiration in those articles, criticism by contrast has been minimal and only when warranted.”

Richards emphasised that reporting truthfully and fairly remains his “single overarching aim”.

“I still admire Verstappen and I hope we can enjoy a better relationship going forward,” he said.

“Sometimes, difficult, awkward questions have to be asked. That’s the job that comes with the privilege.

With inputs from AFP

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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