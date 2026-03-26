F1: Japanese Grand Prix preview

All the details ahead of the third Grand Prix of the season
The Japanese Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday 29 March at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, promising another thrilling round in the Formula 1 calendar.
The opening two rounds of the 2026 Formula 1 season have been dominated by Mercedes, the pre-season favourites, who showcased their early dominance with consecutive 1-2 finishes in Australia and China.
Ferrari have managed to keep on the shoulders of the Silver Arrows during the opening stages of both races, offering hope for a potential two-team fight for victories across the 22-race calendar. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli’s pace has been enough to prevent George Russell from appearing poised to run away with the drivers’ championship.
Much of the attention heading into the Japan will be on reigning constructors’ champion McLaren, as the team looks to move on from a disappointing start to the season.
The McLaren car appears to be the third-fastest car on the grid. However, Lando Norris finished 50 seconds behind race winner George Russell at Albert Park in the season opener, and the team has struggled to demonstrate that pace consistently, with only Norris having completed a full Grand Prix lap so far.
The reigning world champion was unable to even complete a reconnaissance lap in China due to a power unit problem, resulting in a DNS. Adding to the team’s woes, teammate Oscar Piastri encountered a separate electrical issue after the national anthem, forcing him to be pushed off the grid and back into the garage.
Couple that with his crash on the way to the grid in Melbourne, and Piastri has yet to start a single Grand Prix this season.
Red Bull began the 2026 season with promise, unveiling their RB22 fitted with a new Red Bull Ford power unit. Early pre‑season testing showcased the car’s potential, with strong laps hinting at a competitive campaign ahead.
However, when the season began in Australian, Red Bull’s on‑track fortunes were mixed. While rookie Isack Hadjar impressed by qualifying third on his debut for the team, Max Verstappen struggled, failing to set a qualifying time after an early crash and ultimately finishing a distant fifth in the race after a long recovery drive.
By the time of the Chinese Grand Prix, Red Bull still hadn’t broken back onto the podium, with both reliability and performance questions lingering around the RB22. The team are clearly in a transitional phase, coming to grips with their new engine package while battling balance and setup issues, and are striving to close the gap to the early front‑runners.
The Suzuka Circuit in Japan is one of F1’s most iconic and challenging tracks. Located in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, it’s famous for its unique figure-eight layout, the only one of its kind on the F1 calendar, which features a bridge that allows the track to cross over itself.
The circuit spans 5.807 km (3.608 miles) and has 18 turns, combining fast and technical corners, as well as heavy braking zones, making it a true test of driver skill and car balance. Its high-speed esses and the challenging 130R corner are legendary among drivers, often producing exciting overtakes and dramatic moments.
Suzuka is also known for its passionate Japanese fans, who create an electric atmosphere in the grandstands.
The weather forecast for this weekend in Japan looks decidedly wet, with rain expected across multiple sessions. This could make the race far more unpredictable and thrilling for fans, as changing conditions often create opportunities for surprise strategies, daring overtakes, and unexpected twists in the championship battle.
The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weekend at Suzuka Circuit kicks off on Friday 27 March with two practice sessions. Practice 1 runs from 06:30 to 07:30 GST, followed by Practice 2 from 10:00 to 11:00 GST. These sessions give teams their first chance to fine-tune setups and assess track conditions ahead of qualifying.
On Saturday 28 March, the weekend continues with Practice 3 from 06:30 to 07:30 GST, giving drivers a final run before qualifying. The qualifying session then takes place from 10:00 to 11:00 GST, determining the starting grid for Sunday’s race.
Race day on Sunday 29 March gets underway at 10:00 GST with the Japanese Grand Prix, covering 53 laps around Suzuka.