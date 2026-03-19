GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

F1 world champion Norris to get Madam Tussauds waxwork

26-year-old British driver has been working with the design team

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
F1 world champion Norris to get Madam Tussauds waxwork

Dubai: Formula One world champion Lando Norris will get his wax figure at London’s Madame Tussauds set to be unveiled this summer.

The 26-year-old British driver has been working with the design team at the nearly 200-year-old attraction to create a detailed replica of Norris from helmet to toe.

Norris, born and raised in Somerset, southwest England, burst onto the Formula One stage in 2019 and last year the McLaren driver won his maiden Formula One world title.

“It’s pretty surreal to think I’ll have a figure in Madame Tussauds, it’s such a big honour,” said Norris.

“Working with the artists has been awesome, and seeing all the detail they’ve put into the figure is really impressive. I can’t wait for fans to come and see the finished figure in London this summer.”

The announcement comes during a short break in the 2026 Formula 1 season, following the opening rounds in Melbourne and Shanghai.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London said: “From the moment we started working with Lando, it was clear we were creating something really special, and our team have been working at full throttle to ensure an exact likeness.

“He’s been fantastic throughout the process, patiently sitting still and not racing around as usual!

“We’re busy ensuring his figure is podium-ready and are incredibly excited to welcome guests to meet Lando’s likeness in the coming months.”

The new figure of Norris will feature in Madame Tussauds London’s Culture Capital zone, alongside fellow British Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, and other sports stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Anthony Joshua.

With inputs from AFP

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mirna El Mahdy: Childhood stories to crime thrillers

Mirna El Mahdy: Childhood stories to crime thrillers

6m read
Etihad Airways now McLaren's Official Partner from 2026

Etihad Airways now McLaren's Official Partner from 2026

2m read
Antonelli’s girlfriend announces split with F1 driver

Antonelli’s girlfriend announces split with F1 driver

2m read
Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri to stay with Mercedes

Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri to stay with Mercedes

2m read