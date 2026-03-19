F1 world champion Norris to get Madam Tussauds waxwork

26-year-old British driver has been working with the design team
Dubai: Formula One world champion Lando Norris will get his wax figure at London’s Madame Tussauds set to be unveiled this summer.
The 26-year-old British driver has been working with the design team at the nearly 200-year-old attraction to create a detailed replica of Norris from helmet to toe.
Norris, born and raised in Somerset, southwest England, burst onto the Formula One stage in 2019 and last year the McLaren driver won his maiden Formula One world title.
“It’s pretty surreal to think I’ll have a figure in Madame Tussauds, it’s such a big honour,” said Norris.
“Working with the artists has been awesome, and seeing all the detail they’ve put into the figure is really impressive. I can’t wait for fans to come and see the finished figure in London this summer.”
The announcement comes during a short break in the 2026 Formula 1 season, following the opening rounds in Melbourne and Shanghai.
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Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London said: “From the moment we started working with Lando, it was clear we were creating something really special, and our team have been working at full throttle to ensure an exact likeness.
“He’s been fantastic throughout the process, patiently sitting still and not racing around as usual!
“We’re busy ensuring his figure is podium-ready and are incredibly excited to welcome guests to meet Lando’s likeness in the coming months.”
The new figure of Norris will feature in Madame Tussauds London’s Culture Capital zone, alongside fellow British Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, and other sports stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Anthony Joshua.
With inputs from AFP