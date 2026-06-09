Four Sharjah regions redesignated as cities in major urban development move

Al Bataeh, Al Hamriyah, Al Madam and Mleiha become cities in Sharjah
Sharjah: Four areas in Sharjah have officially been redesignated as cities, placing them alongside established municipalities such as Sharjah City, Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid.
The announcement was revealed through Sharjah’s Direct Line programme, which said that the names of Al Bataeh, Al Hamriyah, Al Madam and Mleiha have been formally changed from regional designations to city status.
The move means that the four areas will now be officially referred to as Al Bataeh City, Al Hamriyah City, Al Madam City and Mleiha City.
No further details were immediately provided regarding whether the change would affect administrative boundaries, municipal services or local governance structures.
The announcement comes as Sharjah continues to witness sustained urban development across its various regions, with ongoing investments in infrastructure, housing, tourism and public services aimed at supporting population growth and enhancing quality of life throughout the emirate.