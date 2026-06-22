The authority said the changes are part of efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network
Sharjah: New traffic measures regulating truck movement on Emirates Road will come into effect on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as part of ongoing development works aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Sharjah Police General Headquarters, announced a set of measures covering truck routes and access roads in key areas including Al Rahmaniya, Al Zubair, and Al Sajaa.
Under the new arrangements, trucks will be prohibited from passing through Al Rahmaniya Tunnel. Trucks coming from the Emirate of Ajman will be redirected through Al Zubair Tunnel towards Al Sajaa Industrial Area.
The measures also include adding an extra traffic lane on the free-flow slip road for vehicles heading towards Al Zubair Agricultural Area. A direct local access road from Emirates Road to Al Zubair Residential Area has also been created to improve connectivity and ease traffic movement.
In addition, truck traffic exiting Al Sajaa Area and heading towards the Emirate of Dubai will be organised through the designated tunnel.
The authority said the changes are part of continued efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network, improve traffic efficiency, and ensure safer movement for all road users.
Motorists and truck drivers have been urged to follow traffic signs and official instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all road users.