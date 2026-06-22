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Sharjah announces new truck movement rules on Emirates Road from June 23

The authority said the changes are part of efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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The authority said the changes are part of continued efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network
The authority said the changes are part of continued efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network
X / RTA_Shj

Sharjah: New traffic measures regulating truck movement on Emirates Road will come into effect on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as part of ongoing development works aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Sharjah Police General Headquarters, announced a set of measures covering truck routes and access roads in key areas including Al Rahmaniya, Al Zubair, and Al Sajaa.

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Under the new arrangements, trucks will be prohibited from passing through Al Rahmaniya Tunnel. Trucks coming from the Emirate of Ajman will be redirected through Al Zubair Tunnel towards Al Sajaa Industrial Area.

The measures also include adding an extra traffic lane on the free-flow slip road for vehicles heading towards Al Zubair Agricultural Area. A direct local access road from Emirates Road to Al Zubair Residential Area has also been created to improve connectivity and ease traffic movement.

In addition, truck traffic exiting Al Sajaa Area and heading towards the Emirate of Dubai will be organised through the designated tunnel.

The authority said the changes are part of continued efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network, improve traffic efficiency, and ensure safer movement for all road users.

Motorists and truck drivers have been urged to follow traffic signs and official instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all road users.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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