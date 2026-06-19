Pedestrian run over lead Sharjah's Eastern and Central accident stats 2025
Sharjah: Pedestrian accidents topped the list of traffic incidents recorded in Sharjah’s Eastern and Central regions during 2025, according to the latest statistics released by Sharjah Police, reflecting the continued importance of road safety awareness among motorists and pedestrians, complementing the extensive efforts already undertaken by police to reduce traffic accidents.
The data showed that a total of 60 traffic accidents were recorded across the two regions during the year, including 26 accidents in the Eastern Region and 34 accidents in the Central Region.
Pedestrian accidents accounted for the largest share of incidents, with 13 cases recorded across both regions, making them the most common type of accident during the year. Side-collision accidents ranked second with 12 cases, followed by single-vehicle accident and rollover accidents, while the remaining incidents were distributed among head-on collisions, right-angle crashes and other accident categories.
In the Eastern Region, pedestrian accidents topped the list with six cases, underscoring the vulnerability of road users in populated areas and near pedestrian crossings. Side-collision accidents, collisions with stationary objects and rollover accidents followed closely, with five incidents each. The region also recorded two head-on collisions, one right-angle collision, and four accidents classified under other categories.
The Central Region witnessed a similar pattern, with pedestrian accidents again ranking first at seven cases. However, animal-collision accidents emerged as a notable concern in the region, accounting for six incidents, multi-vehicle collisions and rear-end collisions followed, with five cases each, while the remaining accidents were spread across collisions with stationary objects, rollover accidents, side-impact crashes, head-on collisions and right-angle accidents.
The statistics also revealed fluctuations in accident numbers throughout the year.
In the Eastern Region, authorities recorded five accidents during the first quarter between January and March. The number rose to eight accidents in the second quarter from April to June, before easing slightly to seven accidents in the third quarter and six accidents during the final quarter of the year.
The Central Region experienced a significantly higher number of accidents during the opening months of the year, recording 17 accidents in the first quarter alone. The figure declined to nine accidents in the second quarter, followed by six accidents in the third quarter, before dropping sharply to just two accidents in the final quarter.
According to the overall breakdown of accident types across both regions, pedestrian accidents remained the most common category, followed by a range of collision-related incidents. The statistics recorded 13 pedestrian accidents, seven collisions with stationary objects, seven rollover accidents, six side-collision accidents, six multi-vehicle collisions, six animal-collision accidents, five rear-end collisions, five head-on collisions, two right-angle collisions, and four accidents classified under other categories.
The data reflects varying traffic patterns and road-use conditions throughout the year, while reinforcing the importance of continued traffic awareness campaigns and preventive measures aimed at reducing pedestrian injuries and improving road safety across Sharjah’s Eastern and Central regions.