Saudi air defenses intercept drones targeting Eastern Region oil facilities

Defense ministry: intercepted drones aimed at key petroleum facilities
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones over the past hours that had attempted to target petroleum facilities in the Eastern Region, according to a statement issued on July 28, 2026.
Ministry spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the attacks were once again launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-affiliated militias, describing them as "terrorist attempts."
Al-Maliki affirmed the Kingdom's legitimate right to defend itself and its capabilities, while reserving the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.