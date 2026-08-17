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Heavy thunderstorms forecast across Saudi Arabia through Saturday

NCM forecast shows rainfall intensifying over Jazan, Asir and Al Baha later in the week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain chances will increase gradually from Tuesday, with light showers forecast over southern Asir and parts of Mecca. Very light rain could also affect southern Najran and south-eastern parts of the Eastern Province on Wednesday.
Rain chances will increase gradually from Tuesday, with light showers forecast over southern Asir and parts of Mecca. Very light rain could also affect southern Najran and south-eastern parts of the Eastern Province on Wednesday.
SPA

Dubai: Heavy thunderstorms and rain are forecast to affect several parts of Saudi Arabia through Saturday, with the wettest conditions expected over southwestern regions later in the week, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

Forecasts based on the Saudi Numerical Model show rainfall developing intermittently across Asir, Jazan, Al Baha, Mecca, Najran and parts of Riyadh, Medina and the Eastern Province, before intensifying towards the weekend.

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Light to moderate rain was forecast across southern Asir and areas around Abha from Sunday evening, extending into eastern Jazan. Conditions are expected to ease overnight, with only isolated showers forecast over western Asir on Monday afternoon.

Rain chances will increase gradually from Tuesday, with light showers forecast over southern Asir and parts of Mecca. Very light rain could also affect southern Najran and south-eastern parts of the Eastern Province on Wednesday.

A broader spell of unsettled weather is forecast from Thursday, when rain is expected across Asir, eastern Jazan and parts of Najran, Mecca and Riyadh. Rainfall could intensify over eastern Jazan and western Asir later in the day before spreading north towards Al-Baha and Madinah overnight.

The strongest spell is expected on Friday afternoon, when rainfall is forecast to intensify sharply along the western and southwestern regions, particularly around the Asir-Jazan border and across much of Al Baha. Lighter showers are expected around Taif and Mecca.

Rain will become more scattered on Friday evening as the system moves north, with showers possible over parts of Mecca, Al Baha, Medina and north-western Riyadh.

Another round of light to moderate rain is forecast on Saturday afternoon along the Asir-Jazan border and western Al-Baha, with conditions expected to intensify locally. Scattered showers could also affect Mecca and areas near the Medina-Mecca border.

Rainfall is forecast to gradually subside late on Saturday, with the NCM model indicating that wet conditions will have largely cleared across the Kingdom by early Sunday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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