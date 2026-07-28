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Saudi Arabia braces for hotter-than-normal August across most regions

Stronger winds, lower rainfall expected in parts of the Kingdom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia braces for hotter-than-normal August across most regions
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is expected to experience above-average temperatures across most parts of the Kingdom during August, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said, forecasting a hotter-than-normal end to the summer season.

NCM spokesperson Hussain Al Qahtani said climate projections indicate temperatures will remain above seasonal averages across much of the country as typical summer conditions continue.

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Rainfall is expected to be below normal in Jazan and Al Baha, as well as parts of Tabuk, Medina, Mecca, Asir, Najran and the Eastern Province, while precipitation across the rest of the Kingdom is forecast to remain close to seasonal averages.

The NCM also expects wind speeds to exceed normal levels in most regions, increasing the likelihood of blowing dust and sand in exposed areas depending on prevailing weather conditions.

Al Qahtani urged residents to monitor weather forecasts and warnings issued by the NCM and to follow official safety guidance, particularly as higher temperatures and stronger winds are expected during the month.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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