Stronger winds, lower rainfall expected in parts of the Kingdom
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is expected to experience above-average temperatures across most parts of the Kingdom during August, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said, forecasting a hotter-than-normal end to the summer season.
NCM spokesperson Hussain Al Qahtani said climate projections indicate temperatures will remain above seasonal averages across much of the country as typical summer conditions continue.
Rainfall is expected to be below normal in Jazan and Al Baha, as well as parts of Tabuk, Medina, Mecca, Asir, Najran and the Eastern Province, while precipitation across the rest of the Kingdom is forecast to remain close to seasonal averages.
The NCM also expects wind speeds to exceed normal levels in most regions, increasing the likelihood of blowing dust and sand in exposed areas depending on prevailing weather conditions.
Al Qahtani urged residents to monitor weather forecasts and warnings issued by the NCM and to follow official safety guidance, particularly as higher temperatures and stronger winds are expected during the month.