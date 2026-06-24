Reduced visibility expected from Jeddah to Jazan as strong winds sweep western regions
Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert warning of dust-generating winds along the Kingdom's western coastline through July 1, with visibility expected to deteriorate significantly in some areas.
The NCM said strong surface winds would affect the Red Sea coastal corridor stretching from Jeddah to Jazan, particularly during daylight hours, raising dust and sand and creating hazardous conditions for motorists and travellers.
Forecasters warned that the weather system could lead to a severe reduction in horizontal visibility, with near-zero visibility possible at times in exposed areas.
The dust activity is expected to persist for about a week, affecting several coastal and open areas along the western region of the kingdom.
Saudi authorities urged residents and road users to monitor weather updates and exercise caution, especially on highways and coastal roads vulnerable to blowing dust.
The latest warning comes as parts of the Gulf region continue to experience summer weather patterns marked by high temperatures, strong winds and periodic dust storms that can disrupt transportation and outdoor activities.