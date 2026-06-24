GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia warns of dust storms along Red Sea coast for one week

Reduced visibility expected from Jeddah to Jazan as strong winds sweep western regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Forecasters warned that the weather system could lead to a severe reduction in horizontal visibility, with near-zero visibility possible at times in exposed areas.
Forecasters warned that the weather system could lead to a severe reduction in horizontal visibility, with near-zero visibility possible at times in exposed areas.
AFP

Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert warning of dust-generating winds along the Kingdom's western coastline through July 1, with visibility expected to deteriorate significantly in some areas.

The NCM said strong surface winds would affect the Red Sea coastal corridor stretching from Jeddah to Jazan, particularly during daylight hours, raising dust and sand and creating hazardous conditions for motorists and travellers.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Forecasters warned that the weather system could lead to a severe reduction in horizontal visibility, with near-zero visibility possible at times in exposed areas.

The dust activity is expected to persist for about a week, affecting several coastal and open areas along the western region of the kingdom.

Saudi authorities urged residents and road users to monitor weather updates and exercise caution, especially on highways and coastal roads vulnerable to blowing dust.

The latest warning comes as parts of the Gulf region continue to experience summer weather patterns marked by high temperatures, strong winds and periodic dust storms that can disrupt transportation and outdoor activities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE weather: Hot, dusty conditions with 47°C highs

UAE weather: Hot, dusty conditions with 47°C highs

1m read
47°C heat, dust and possible fog forecast across UAE

47°C heat, dust and possible fog forecast across UAE

2m read
Saudi Arabia's Mawani launched a new shipping service connecting Jeddah Islamic Port with Mundra Port in India and the Port of Djibouti.

Saudi Arabia opens new Red Sea route to India, Djibouti

1m read
The UAE remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.

UAE weather update: Dust storm hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi

2m read