GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Dust-raising winds, high waves forecast along Saudi Red Sea coast

Weather conditions expected to affect parts of Mecca and Medina regions through Friday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The weather conditions are expected to impact coastal areas between Yanbu and Al Qunfudhah, including the road linking the two cities, from August 5 to 7.
The weather conditions are expected to impact coastal areas between Yanbu and Al Qunfudhah, including the road linking the two cities, from August 5 to 7.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai- Dust-raising winds and high waves are forecast to affect parts of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast from Wednesday through Friday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather conditions are expected to impact coastal areas between Yanbu and Al Qunfudhah, including the road linking the two cities, from August 5 to 7, according to a forecast map issued by the NCM.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The forecaster said active winds would stir up dust and sand across parts of the Mecca and Medina regions, reducing horizontal visibility in affected areas.

High waves are also expected along sections of the Red Sea coast, with the NCM urging the public to follow weather updates and exercise caution, particularly when travelling along coastal roads or engaging in marine activities.

Saudi authorities routinely issue weather alerts during periods of strong winds and rough seas to help minimise risks to motorists, residents and seafarers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Yemen condemns Houthi attack on Indian cargo vessel in Red Sea (File Image)

Houthis claim attack on Saudi tanker in Red Sea

2m read
Saudi Arabia braces for hotter-than-normal August

Saudi Arabia braces for hotter-than-normal August

1m read
Yemen's Houthi rebels confirmed they carried out missile and drone strikes Wednesday night on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea after declaring a maritime embargo on the kingdom amid the US war with Iran. Screengrab taken from a video reportedly shared by Houthis showing a ship going up in flames on the Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthis claim strikes on 2 Saudi oil tankers

2m read
Forecasters warned that the weather system could lead to a severe reduction in horizontal visibility, with near-zero visibility possible at times in exposed areas.

Saudi Arabia warns of dust storms until July 1

1m read