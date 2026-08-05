Weather conditions expected to affect parts of Mecca and Medina regions through Friday
Dubai- Dust-raising winds and high waves are forecast to affect parts of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast from Wednesday through Friday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.
The weather conditions are expected to impact coastal areas between Yanbu and Al Qunfudhah, including the road linking the two cities, from August 5 to 7, according to a forecast map issued by the NCM.
The forecaster said active winds would stir up dust and sand across parts of the Mecca and Medina regions, reducing horizontal visibility in affected areas.
High waves are also expected along sections of the Red Sea coast, with the NCM urging the public to follow weather updates and exercise caution, particularly when travelling along coastal roads or engaging in marine activities.
Saudi authorities routinely issue weather alerts during periods of strong winds and rough seas to help minimise risks to motorists, residents and seafarers.