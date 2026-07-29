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Dust-stirring winds to sweep across western Saudi Arabia through August 8

NCM warns of near-zero visibility along Red Sea coastal highway

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dust-stirring winds are forecast to sweep across large parts of western Saudi Arabia through August 8, with near-zero horizontal visibility expected in some areas.
Dust-stirring winds are forecast to sweep across large parts of western Saudi Arabia through August 8, with near-zero horizontal visibility expected in some areas.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Dust-stirring winds are forecast to sweep across large parts of western Saudi Arabia through August 8, with near-zero horizontal visibility expected in some areas, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather system is expected to begin affecting the Kingdom on Wednesday and continue until the end of next week, impacting the eastern parts of the Mecca region as well as the Medina, Al Baha and Asir regions.

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According to the NCM, the winds will also extend to the Najran region and along the Red Sea coastal highway linking Jeddah and Jazan, where blowing dust could sharply reduce visibility, at times approaching zero.

The forecast comes as summer weather conditions persist across the Kingdom, with strong winds expected to lift dust and sand over exposed areas, posing risks to motorists and reducing air quality.

The NCM urged residents and road users to follow official weather forecasts and warnings, particularly those travelling through affected areas, and to exercise caution during periods of poor visibility.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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