NCM warns of near-zero visibility along Red Sea coastal highway
Dubai: Dust-stirring winds are forecast to sweep across large parts of western Saudi Arabia through August 8, with near-zero horizontal visibility expected in some areas, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.
The weather system is expected to begin affecting the Kingdom on Wednesday and continue until the end of next week, impacting the eastern parts of the Mecca region as well as the Medina, Al Baha and Asir regions.
According to the NCM, the winds will also extend to the Najran region and along the Red Sea coastal highway linking Jeddah and Jazan, where blowing dust could sharply reduce visibility, at times approaching zero.
The forecast comes as summer weather conditions persist across the Kingdom, with strong winds expected to lift dust and sand over exposed areas, posing risks to motorists and reducing air quality.
The NCM urged residents and road users to follow official weather forecasts and warnings, particularly those travelling through affected areas, and to exercise caution during periods of poor visibility.