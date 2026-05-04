Public urged caution as heavy rain, flash floods forecast
Saudi Arabia is expected to face continued thunderstorms, strong winds and unstable weather conditions across most regions until Friday, authorities said, urging residents to exercise caution.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence urged the public to remain in safe locations, avoid flood-prone valleys and areas of water accumulation, and refrain from swimming, while adhering to official safety instructions issued via media and social media platforms.
In Mecca region, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast, which could trigger flash floods, hail and downbursts stirring dust and sand affecting areas including Turbah, Al Moya, Al Khurma, Ranyah, Taif, Maysan and Adham.
The Riyadh region is also expected to see light to moderate rain, with risks of flooding, hail and dust-raising winds across Wadi Al Dawasir, Al Sulayyil, Al Aflaj, Afif, Al Dawadmi, Al Quwayiyah and surrounding areas.
Elsewhere, regions including Asir, Jazan, Al Baha, Qassim, Hail, Medina, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rain, while the Eastern Province will see lighter showers.
The National Centre of Meteorology said the weather system would bring active downdraft winds reaching 60 km/h or more, reducing visibility and raising dust, alongside a chance of hail in scattered areas.
It also warned of rough seas along coastal areas due to strong winds, advising caution for marine activities, while highlighting the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.