GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Thunderstorms, strong winds to batter Saudi Arabia through Friday

Public urged caution as heavy rain, flash floods forecast

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Civil Defence urged the public to remain in safe locations, avoid flood-prone valleys and areas of water accumulation.
Civil Defence urged the public to remain in safe locations, avoid flood-prone valleys and areas of water accumulation.
Okaz newspaper

Saudi Arabia is expected to face continued thunderstorms, strong winds and unstable weather conditions across most regions until Friday, authorities said, urging residents to exercise caution.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence urged the public to remain in safe locations, avoid flood-prone valleys and areas of water accumulation, and refrain from swimming, while adhering to official safety instructions issued via media and social media platforms.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In Mecca region, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast, which could trigger flash floods, hail and downbursts stirring dust and sand affecting areas including Turbah, Al Moya, Al Khurma, Ranyah, Taif, Maysan and Adham.

The Riyadh region is also expected to see light to moderate rain, with risks of flooding, hail and dust-raising winds across Wadi Al Dawasir, Al Sulayyil, Al Aflaj, Afif, Al Dawadmi, Al Quwayiyah and surrounding areas.

Elsewhere, regions including Asir, Jazan, Al Baha, Qassim, Hail, Medina, Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rain, while the Eastern Province will see lighter showers.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the weather system would bring active downdraft winds reaching 60 km/h or more, reducing visibility and raising dust, alongside a chance of hail in scattered areas.

It also warned of rough seas along coastal areas due to strong winds, advising caution for marine activities, while highlighting the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The fire broke out in Industrial Area 1

Fire breaks out in Ajman factory, no injuries

1m read
The route will operate three times a week between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Amman Civil Airport, offering passengers a more convenient and seamless travel option between the two cities.

Low-cost carrier adds second Jordan destination

1m read
Amid the unstable conditions, the Civil Defence issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.

Saudi warns of storms until Friday

1m read
Civil Defence races to contain blaze and stop spread in busy industrial zone

Fire breaks out at clothing warehouse in Sharjah

1m read