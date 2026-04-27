Fire breaks out in Ajman factory, no injuries

Firefighters used specialised equipment to tackle the flames and secure the site
Ajman Civil Defence teams swiftly contained a factory fire in Industrial Area 1 on Monday, preventing it from spreading to nearby units.
Ajman Media Office reported that civil defence teams successfully managed the blaze without recording any injuries.
Firefighters used specialised equipment to tackle the flames and secure the site, while cooling operations prevented reignition. Authorities confirmed the facility sustained material damage, and an investigation is underway.