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Fire breaks out in Ajman factory, no injuries

Firefighters used specialised equipment to tackle the flames and secure the site

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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The fire broke out in Industrial Area 1
The fire broke out in Industrial Area 1
Supplied

Ajman Civil Defence teams swiftly contained a factory fire in Industrial Area 1 on Monday, preventing it from spreading to nearby units.

Ajman Media Office reported that civil defence teams successfully managed the blaze without recording any injuries.

Firefighters used specialised equipment to tackle the flames and secure the site, while cooling operations prevented reignition. Authorities confirmed the facility sustained material damage, and an investigation is underway.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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