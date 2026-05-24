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Fire at Herzliya mall brought under control after evacuation

The blaze reported on the mall's rooftop, no casualties reported

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fire at Herzliya mall brought under control after evacuation
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Israeli fire and rescue authorities said firefighters had brought under control a fire that broke out at the Seven Stars Mall in the city of Herzliya after the shopping complex was evacuated as a precaution.

The Fire and Rescue Services said firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene after flames were reported on the roof of the shopping centre.

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Authorities said firefighters conducted searches inside the mall to ensure no individuals were trapped and carried out smoke-clearing operations before the complex resumed normal operations.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Images and videos circulating on social media showed smoke rising from the rooftop area as emergency crews worked to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and authorities did not announce whether an investigation had been launched.

Herzliya, located north of Tel Aviv, is home to several major commercial and residential districts and one of Israel’s busiest shopping centres.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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