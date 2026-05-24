The blaze reported on the mall's rooftop, no casualties reported
Israeli fire and rescue authorities said firefighters had brought under control a fire that broke out at the Seven Stars Mall in the city of Herzliya after the shopping complex was evacuated as a precaution.
The Fire and Rescue Services said firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene after flames were reported on the roof of the shopping centre.
Authorities said firefighters conducted searches inside the mall to ensure no individuals were trapped and carried out smoke-clearing operations before the complex resumed normal operations.
No casualties were immediately reported.
Images and videos circulating on social media showed smoke rising from the rooftop area as emergency crews worked to contain the blaze.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and authorities did not announce whether an investigation had been launched.
Herzliya, located north of Tel Aviv, is home to several major commercial and residential districts and one of Israel’s busiest shopping centres.