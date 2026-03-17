Sharjah Civil Defence contains fire in Industrial Area 6

No injuries reported in Sharjah commercial centre fire
Sharjah: A moderate fire that broke out at a commercial centre in Industrial Area 6 on Tuesday was swiftly contained by emergency response teams, authorities said.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery
Sharjah Civil Defence units, supported by specialised teams from Sharjah Police, rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby facilities.
Officials confirmed that the fire was classified as “moderate” and was accidental in nature. Firefighters focused on isolating the affected area upon arrival, preventing escalation into a larger incident.
No injuries or fatalities were reported among workers or bystanders.
The site has since been secured, with specialised teams continuing cooling operations to eliminate any remaining hotspots and prevent reignition.
In a joint statement issued on social media, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Sharjah Police urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours.
“The competent authorities urge the public to seek information only from official sources and to avoid following or circulating misinformation,” the statement said.
Cooling operations are expected to continue for several hours as a precaution, while investigations into the cause of the fire will be conducted once the site is fully cleared.