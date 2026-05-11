“The robots can withstand much higher temperatures and access areas firefighters cannot safely reach,” he said. “They enter the site and deal directly with the fire while our teams remotely guide and control them from outside using a control device. This helps protect firefighters from dangers such as collapsing roofs, structural hazards and extreme heat.”

Each unit is equipped with six smart cameras covering four directions, allowing commanders to monitor conditions remotely from the heart of the incident without approaching the fire scene. Additional systems include thermal sensors, heavy-duty headlights for smoke-filled environments, audible warning sirens and cooling sprinklers designed to protect the robot from intense heat.

The robots can discharge water and foam at a powerful flow rate of 8,000 litres per minute, with a reach of up to 100 metres and a vertical height of 50 metres. Controlled wirelessly from up to 1,000 metres away, the machines are fitted with GPS-supported navigation systems and four hose inlets.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.