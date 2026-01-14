Sharjah steps up fire and life safety with global partnership

NFPA partnership aims to strengthen Civil Defence training and standards
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) has signed a strategic partnership with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to strengthen fire and life safety standards across the Emirate.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during an official ceremony at Intersec Dubai 2026 by Brigadier Yousif Obaid Al Shamsi, Director General of SCDA, and Jim Pauley, president and CEO of NFPA.
Under the agreement, both sides will focus on developing education and training programmes for fire and life safety professionals, with the aim of enhancing safety systems emirate-wide. The collaboration will draw on NFPA’s global expertise, including more than 300 internationally recognised fire codes and standards, as well as its Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem, to support the development of standards tailored to Sharjah’s needs.
“Fire and life safety are paramount for us, and safeguarding people and property remains our top priority,” Brigadier Al Shamsi said. “Through this partnership with NFPA, we will benefit from more than 130 years of experience in managing fire and electrical risks, ensuring our professionals are equipped with the latest knowledge in line with global best practices.”
Pauley said the partnership comes at a critical time as Sharjah continues to expand its urban landscape. “With ongoing development, including high-rise buildings, robust fire and life safety systems are essential. We look forward to working with Sharjah Civil Defence Authority to enhance training, strengthen awareness and support the effective implementation of relevant codes and standards,” he said.
The agreement aligns with Sharjah’s broader fire safety drive, particularly efforts to address risks in high-rise buildings. In 2024, under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate launched a government-funded initiative worth Dh100 million to replace hazardous cladding with fire-resistant materials.
Officials said the partnership with NFPA will complement such initiatives by providing technical expertise and global best practices, reinforcing Sharjah’s commitment to proactive, standards-based fire and life safety measures.
