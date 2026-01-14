Sharjah steps up fire and life safety with global partnership

Pauley said the partnership comes at a critical time as Sharjah continues to expand its urban landscape. “With ongoing development, including high-rise buildings, robust fire and life safety systems are essential. We look forward to working with Sharjah Civil Defence Authority to enhance training, strengthen awareness and support the effective implementation of relevant codes and standards,” he said.

“Fire and life safety are paramount for us, and safeguarding people and property remains our top priority,” Brigadier Al Shamsi said. “Through this partnership with NFPA, we will benefit from more than 130 years of experience in managing fire and electrical risks, ensuring our professionals are equipped with the latest knowledge in line with global best practices.”

Under the agreement, both sides will focus on developing education and training programmes for fire and life safety professionals, with the aim of enhancing safety systems emirate-wide. The collaboration will draw on NFPA’s global expertise, including more than 300 internationally recognised fire codes and standards, as well as its Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem, to support the development of standards tailored to Sharjah’s needs.

