First-floor apartment fire brought under control in record time
Sharjah: Brigadier Saeed Obaid Rashid Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, honoured members of the rapid response team for their outstanding efforts in tackling a building fire in the Al Shuwaiheen area.
The incident involved a first-floor apartment that caught fire, prompting an immediate response from civil defence units. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in record time and evacuated all residents safely, with no injuries reported.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of constant preparedness and teamwork when responding to emergencies, noting the swift action and strong coordination demonstrated by the teams on the ground. He said the recognition reflects Sharjah Civil Defence’s commitment to supporting its frontline personnel and encouraging excellence in protecting lives and property.
Residents are reminded that in case of emergency, they should call 997.
