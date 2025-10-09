Sharjah Civil Defence steps up inspections to ensure safety in industrial areas

Efforts come as part of regular and surprise visits by Civil Defence teams
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority is intensifying its inspection campaigns across the emirate’s industrial zones as part of its ongoing mission to protect lives, property, and ensure safety in workplaces.
Inspection teams have been visiting warehouses, maintenance workshops, and facilities that store flammable materials to make sure they follow approved safety measures. They check fire and alarm systems, electrical connections, and the proper storage of hazardous materials to prevent accidents before they happen.
These efforts come as part of regular and surprise visits by Civil Defence teams, who not only inspect but also raise awareness among workers about the importance of safety. The Authority aims to build a sense of shared responsibility between government agencies, business owners, and employees, ensuring that everyone plays a role in maintaining safe work environments.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said that the intensified inspections reflect the leadership’s vision of placing people’s safety first. “Through these campaigns, we want to create a lasting safety culture in workplaces,” he said. “Prevention is everyone’s responsibility. Inspections are not just about finding violations—they are about correcting practices and promoting safer behavior.”
He added that the Authority uses smart monitoring systems and advanced technology to help field teams quickly assess how prepared facilities are. The data gathered from these inspections is analyzed regularly to improve training and awareness programs, helping teams anticipate risks and address them before they escalate.
Brigadier Al Shamsi also called on factory and business owners to cooperate with inspection teams and treat safety compliance as a national and moral duty toward the community.
Sharjah Civil Defence continues to strengthen partnerships with different sectors, turning inspection results into development initiatives that improve worker skills and emergency readiness. The Authority also organizes workshops and training sessions for workers and supervisors to boost awareness about workplace safety, following international best practices to ensure a safer, more secure industrial environment for all.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox