Safety awareness campaign reaches 208 workers and 87 businesses

Abu Dhabi civil defense concludes public safety and fire prevention drive
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has strengthened community awareness of safety as part of its Public Safety and Fire Prevention Campaign, organized in cooperation with Al Dhafra Municipality, its strategic partner. The initiative aimed to promote community safety, monitor practices posing risks to public well-being, enhance oversight of public health and appearance, and ensure the protection of workers through fire and disease prevention measures.
The campaign reached 208 workers and 87 businesses and delivered 142 awareness workshops targeting laborers and 81 owners of industrial and temporary land plots. In addition, 76 surveys were distributed, achieving a strong 92% engagement rate among the targeted groups, including residents, developers, contractors, companies, industrial landowners, farm and ranch owners, outdoor workers such as those in construction and agriculture, as well as all age groups, particularly children, senior citizens, and people of determination.
Field visits formed a central part of the campaign, raising awareness of fire hazards and preventive practices, while also focusing on risks linked to direct sun exposure and high temperatures. The campaign provided practical safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses, encouraged the use of personal protective measures such as sunscreen and appropriate clothing, and helped reduce cases of heatstroke, dehydration, and other health issues associated with extreme heat, particularly to safeguard workers during the summer season.
The campaign further emphasized the importance of maintaining fire suppression systems, complying with minimum space requirements in worker accommodations, and raising awareness about the safe connection and storage of gas cylinders and electrical wiring. A variety of communication channels were used, including workshops, lectures at community councils, educational text messages, social media platforms, and small-scale community meetings.
