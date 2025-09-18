Sharjah Civil Defence steps up safety inspections in auto warehouses

Regular and surprise checks aim to protect lives in industrial areas
Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) is stepping up its efforts to ensure safety across the emirate’s industrial areas. Its inspection teams are making regular and surprise visits to auto spare parts warehouses, checking that they follow strict safety rules and prevention standards.
The inspections cover key safety measures, including the readiness of fire alarms and firefighting systems, the safety of electrical installations, and proper storage of flammable materials. These efforts are part of SCDA’s wider goal: protecting lives, safeguarding property, and promoting a culture of safety that grows alongside Sharjah’s fast-developing industrial and commercial sectors.
The visits are not just about finding problems. Inspectors also guide warehouse staff on best practices and how to prevent accidents.
Brigadier General Yousif Obaid Bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority , said the inspections are part of a broader plan to raise safety standards in industrial areas. “Industrial warehouses are vital for the economy and daily life in the community. That’s why we focus on regular inspections and make sure safety systems work properly. This helps reduce risks and protect lives and property. Our approach is proactive and innovative, making Sharjah a regional model for safety,” he explained.
He added that SCDA’s efforts align with the leadership’s focus on human safety. The Authority uses the latest technologies to improve inspections and invests in raising awareness among workers and facility owners. Field visits don’t just correct violations—they also teach practical skills for handling emergencies.
Through these inspections, SCDA stresses shared responsibility. Safety is not just the job of authorities—it is also the duty of warehouse owners and their staff. The Authority promotes “sustainable safety” by updating laws, using smart monitoring tools, and creating safer, more aware industrial environments.
The lessons learned from inspections are used to improve SCDA’s training and awareness programs. Observations are turned into workshops and seminars throughout the year, helping workers and managers develop practical skills. Future initiatives will focus on preparing industrial workers for emergencies, supporting Sharjah’s goal of a safer, more sustainable economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox