Sharjah Civil Defence steps up safety inspections in auto warehouses

Brigadier General Yousif Obaid Bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority , said the inspections are part of a broader plan to raise safety standards in industrial areas. “Industrial warehouses are vital for the economy and daily life in the community. That’s why we focus on regular inspections and make sure safety systems work properly. This helps reduce risks and protect lives and property. Our approach is proactive and innovative, making Sharjah a regional model for safety,” he explained.