GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Civil Defence cracks down on poorly maintained fire extinguishers with fines up to Dh1,500

Non-compliance with fire safety rules leads to penalties

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah enforces fines for neglected fire safety equipment
Sharjah enforces fines for neglected fire safety equipment
Pexels

Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has stepped up its public awareness drive on fire safety, urging residents and businesses to ensure manual fire extinguishers are properly maintained and fit for use.

The move comes as part of enforcement of Violation Clause 13, which targets neglected or malfunctioning fire safety equipment in residential and commercial buildings.

According to the authority, keeping fire extinguishers in poor condition is a legal violation. As first-response tools in emergencies, extinguishers that are not properly serviced may fail at critical moments, potentially leading to avoidable loss of life or property.

Fines for non-compliance

Under the executive regulations of Executive Council Resolution No. 10 of 2020, property owners and managers who breach the regulation face financial penalties ranging from Dh500 to Dh1,500. The fines are intended to ensure all fire safety equipment across the emirate remains in a constant state of readiness.

When is an extinguisher unfit for use?

Civil Defence officials urged building owners to carry out regular checks, noting that an extinguisher may be deemed unfit if it shows any of the following signs:

Pressure gauge needle outside the green “charged” zone

Visible rust, corrosion or dents on the cylinder

Blocked nozzles or cracked, brittle hoses

Expired annual service or five-year hydrostatic test

Missing safety pins, tamper seals or operating levers

Emergency number and servicing

In the event of a fire, the public is reminded to call 997 immediately. The authority also stressed that all fire safety equipment must be serviced by Civil Defence–approved contractors.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Major Mahmoud Al Zarouni, Director of Mina Centre at the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

Sharjah Civil Defence on alert for NYE celebrations

3m read
Residents urged to follow safer charging habits and use certified accessories as part of fire safety campaign.

Leaving phones charging overnight poses fire risk

2m read
Sharjah Civil Defense honours the child

Sharjah Civil Defence honours child

2m read
Residents outside a building on fire in Sharjah. (For illustrative purposes only.)

Sharjah to residents: Evacuate fires, don't film them

1m read