Sharjah Civil Defence cracks down on poorly maintained fire extinguishers with fines up to Dh1,500

Non-compliance with fire safety rules leads to penalties
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has stepped up its public awareness drive on fire safety, urging residents and businesses to ensure manual fire extinguishers are properly maintained and fit for use.
The move comes as part of enforcement of Violation Clause 13, which targets neglected or malfunctioning fire safety equipment in residential and commercial buildings.
According to the authority, keeping fire extinguishers in poor condition is a legal violation. As first-response tools in emergencies, extinguishers that are not properly serviced may fail at critical moments, potentially leading to avoidable loss of life or property.
Under the executive regulations of Executive Council Resolution No. 10 of 2020, property owners and managers who breach the regulation face financial penalties ranging from Dh500 to Dh1,500. The fines are intended to ensure all fire safety equipment across the emirate remains in a constant state of readiness.
Civil Defence officials urged building owners to carry out regular checks, noting that an extinguisher may be deemed unfit if it shows any of the following signs:
Pressure gauge needle outside the green “charged” zone
Visible rust, corrosion or dents on the cylinder
Blocked nozzles or cracked, brittle hoses
Expired annual service or five-year hydrostatic test
Missing safety pins, tamper seals or operating levers
In the event of a fire, the public is reminded to call 997 immediately. The authority also stressed that all fire safety equipment must be serviced by Civil Defence–approved contractors.
