Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence respond to fire at Al Mushrif site

Public advised against spreading rumors after site fire
Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority responded to a fire that broke out on Saturday evening at a construction site containing building materials in the Al Mushrif area of the capital, authorities said.
Emergency teams were deployed to the scene to deal with the incident, although no further details were immediately provided.
Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.