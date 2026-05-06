Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor: Stored materials ignition caused Dubai fire

Site to be handed over to the relevant authorities once cooling operations are complete
A minor fire that broke out at a construction site linked to the Residence Al Habtoor Grand building in Dubai was swiftly brought under control by Dubai Civil Defence teams, with no injuries reported.
Businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said on his X account the fire was caused by “the ignition of some materials stored at the site”.
He added that the site will be handed over to the relevant authorities once cooling operations are fully completed.
Al Habtoor praised the rapid response of Dubai Civil Defence personnel, commending their “readiness, professionalism and dedication with which they work to protect people and property.”
He said the fire was contained within a very short period of time, preventing the situation from escalating and ensuring the safety of workers and nearby residents.
The incident once again highlighted Dubai’s advanced emergency response capabilities and the efficiency of the emirate’s safety and security systems, which continue to rank among the best globally.
Al Habtoor also expressed gratitude for the efforts of emergency teams, noting that their around-the-clock commitment plays a vital role in safeguarding lives, property and the wider community across the UAE.
In a statement to Gulf News, Dubai Civil Defence said the operations room received a report of the incident at 07:06 am on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Al Marsa Fire Station was immediately dispatched as the first responder, arriving on scene at 07.13 am — a response time of seven minutes.
Civil Defence confirmed the fire was of medium scale and occurred inside an under-construction building. By 08.51am, field commanders reported the incident had moved into cooling operations.
No injuries were reported. The site is set to be handed over to the relevant authorities upon completion of the cooling operations, in accordance with standard procedures.