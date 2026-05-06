Smoke was seen near the hotel from around 7.30am
Dubai: A fire broke out at an under-construction building near Al Habtoor Grand in Dubai Marina early on Wednesday morning, with smoke visible from around 7.30am.
The Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a report of the incident at 07:06 on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Al Marsa Fire Station was immediately dispatched as the first responder, arriving on scene at 07:13 am — a response time of seven minutes.
Civil Defense confirmed the fire was of medium scale and occurred inside an under-construction building. By 08:51am, field commanders reported the incident had moved into cooling operations.
No injuries were reported. The site is set to be handed over to the relevant authorities upon completion of the cooling operations, in accordance with standard procedures.
Gulf News has reached out to Al Habtoor Group for further comment on the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.