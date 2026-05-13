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Danube Properties to host One Day Only Mega Property Sale In Dubai on May 16

Event to provide attendees with access to range of inventory across multiple projects

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Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group
Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group

Danube Properties is set to host a One Day Mega Sale on 16 May 2026 at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, offering participants exclusive, one-day-only property deals and special on-the-spot offers.

The event will begin at 10AM at the Serdaal Ballroom and welcomes channel partners and investors seeking premium opportunities across Danube Properties’ expanding portfolio of developments in Dubai.

The Mega Sale will provide attendees with access to a wide range of inventory across multiple projects, along with limited-time pricing and exclusive benefits available only during the event. Danube Properties continues to make real estate investment more accessible through innovative offerings and flexible payment plans.

Speaking about the initiative, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: “At Danube Properties, our focus has always been on creating opportunities for people to own quality homes in Dubai with ease and confidence. The ‘One Day Mega Sale’ is designed to deliver exceptional value to buyers through exclusive pricing, premium inventory access, and offers that are truly unique to this event.”

Featured properties

  • Bayz 102 by Danube - Business Bay

  • Breez by Danube - Dubai Maritime City

  • Serenz by Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle

What can attendees expect?

  • Exclusive offers like never before

  • One-day-only prices

  • On-the-spot deals

  • Access to a wide range of property inventory

With Dubai’s real estate market continuing to witness strong momentum and growing investor confidence, the event is expected to attract significant interest from both local and international buyers seeking long-term value in one of the world’s fastest-growing property markets.

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