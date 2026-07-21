Dubai's offers residents Dh3,000+ in travel perks for bringing family, friends to visit

Residents can unlock hotel stays, dining offers and attraction tickets until December
The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched A Dubai Invite, a new city ambassador programme that rewards UAE residents and citizens who invite loved ones from overseas to visit the emirate.
Residents whose guests arrive in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026, can unlock benefits worth more than Dh3,000, including hotel stays, dining experiences, attraction tickets and lifestyle offers.
More to follow...