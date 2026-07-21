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Dubai's offers residents Dh3,000+ in travel perks for bringing family, friends to visit

Residents can unlock hotel stays, dining offers and attraction tickets until December

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Dubai's offers residents Dh3,000+ in travel perks for bringing family, friends to visit
Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched A Dubai Invite, a new city ambassador programme that rewards UAE residents and citizens who invite loved ones from overseas to visit the emirate.

Residents whose guests arrive in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026, can unlock benefits worth more than Dh3,000, including hotel stays, dining experiences, attraction tickets and lifestyle offers.

More to follow...

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Dubai tourism

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