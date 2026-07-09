Khutbah reminds believers that steadfastness brings Allah's guidance, mercy and blessings
All praise is due to Allah, who has promised those who are patient the finest ultimate abode, and has bestowed upon them His bounty beyond all measure. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that our Master and Prophet Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah send His prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, his family, his Companions, and all who follow him faithfully.
To proceed: I counsel you, servants of Allah, and myself, to be mindful of Allah (taqwā). Allah the Exalted says: Indeed, whoever is mindful of Allah and is patient—then surely Allah never allows the reward of those who excel in goodness to be lost. (Qur'an 12:90)
O believers: Our sermon today concerns a noble virtue beloved by the Lord of the heavens and the earth—a virtue for whose people Allah grants abundant reward: Indeed, the patient will be given their reward without measure. (Qur'an 39:10)
It is the virtue of patience (ṣabr), mentioned in more than ninety places in the Book of Allah. Patience is a quality that restrains the soul from wrongdoing and leads it towards virtue. It is the firm rope of the Prophets and their straight path. Allah says: We made from among them leaders who guided by Our command when they were patient. (Qur'an 32:24)
Upon the path of patience walked Nūḥ (Noah), Yaʿqūb (Jacob), Ismāʿīl (Ishmael), and Ayyūb (Job). Ayyūb became ill after enjoying good health, and he was tested with the loss of his wealth and loved ones. Yet he remained patient, seeking reward from Allah and content with His decree. Then he turned to his Lord in humble supplication: Indeed, adversity has touched me, and You are the Most Merciful of those who show mercy. (Qur'an 21:83)
So, Allah restored his health to him, doubled for him his family and his wealth, and declared: Indeed, We found him patient. What an excellent servant! Truly, he constantly turned back to Allah. (Qur'an 38:44)
Likewise, our beloved Prophet (PBUH) was the finest example of patience before his Lord. Allah supported him with His victory and caused his noble remembrance to endure throughout the world. The same is true for all who follow his example. Allah says:
But if you are patient, that is certainly better for those who are patient. (Qur'an 16:126)
How beautiful are the words of ʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb (may Allah be pleased with him):
We found the best part of our lives through patience. (Reported by al-Bukhārī)
And how could it be otherwise, when our Prophet (PBUH) said: No one has ever been given a gift better and more expansive than patience. (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī; Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim)
Patience in acts of worship raises one's ranks and carries the promise of forgiveness and Paradise. Allah says: Except for those who are patient and do righteous deeds; for them there is forgiveness and a great reward. (Qur'an 11:11)
As for patience in refraining from what Allah has forbidden and avoiding sinful conduct, it is protection, salvation, and a means of attaining Allah's mercy. The Exalted says: But if you are patient, it is better for you. And Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful. (Qur'an 4:25)
Indeed, whoever remains patient in the face of affliction will attain an immense reward. The Prophet (PBUH) once passed by a woman weeping over the loss of her child and said to her: Be mindful of Allah and be patient.
She replied, not recognizing him: You have not suffered what I have suffered.
When she later realised that it had been the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) who had addressed her, she came apologising. He said: True patience is at the first shock of calamity. (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī; Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim)
Meaning, this is the complete and perfect form of patience, for which the greatest reward is reserved. Allah the Exalted says: O you who believe! Obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you. (Qur'an 4:59) I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah's forgiveness for myself and for you.
All praise belongs to Allah alone, and may prayers and peace be upon the one after whom there is no Prophet.
To proceed: O believers, patience is among the greatest treasures of goodness. In seeking knowledge, patience is the path to elevation, Sayyidina Mūsā (Moses), peace and blessings be upon him, said: You will find me, if Allah wills, patient. (Qur'an 18:69)
Patience in striving diligently in one's work leads to excellence. Patience in honourable conduct and generosity is true righteousness. Our Lord says: Be patient, for indeed Allah does not allow the reward of those who excel in goodness to be lost. (Qur'an 11:115)
Patience during hardship brings relief and ease. The Prophet (PBUH) said:
Know that in patiently enduring what you dislike there is tremendous good; victory comes with patience, relief comes with distress, and with hardship comes ease. (Musnad Aḥmad)
Patience is also among the greatest pieces of advice believers exchange with one another. Allah says: And they encouraged one another to patience. (Qur'an 103:3)
So, adorn yourselves with patience in all your affairs, and you will attain the companionship of your Lord. And seek refuge in Allah from Satan, the accursed: O you who believe! Seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah is with those who are patient. (Qur'an 2:153)
O Allah, send prayers, peace, and blessings upon our Master and Prophet Muhammad, and upon all his family and Companions.
O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, and ʿAlī, and with all the noble Companions.
O Allah, we ask You for every comprehensive good, the foundations of righteousness, the treasures of Your bounty, and the vastness of Your pardon.
O Allah, continue to bless the United Arab Emirates with honour, victory, stability, prosperity, goodness, and abundance.
O Allah, preserve His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State. Support him, strengthen him, and bless his life and his work. Grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and his trustworthy Crown Prince in all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the departed rulers of the Emirates. By Your grace, admit them into the spacious gardens of Paradise.
O Allah, encompass the martyrs of our nation with Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon all Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased.
Servants of Allah: Remember Allah, the Magnificent and Majestic, and He will remember you. Thank Him for His blessings, and He will increase you in His favour.
And establish the prayer.