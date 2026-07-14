Operators say booking trends have improved across key markets, with demand from the UK, Russia and the CIS showing signs of recovery after travel restrictions were eased. The fourth quarter is also expected to benefit from stronger leisure travel, corporate activity, domestic demand and Dubai’s annual run of events, retail promotions and entertainment.

“We expect Q4 to be a strong period in terms of both demand and occupancy. We are seeing positive booking trends across our key source markets as travel continues to recover. In particular, we anticipate a rapid rebound from the UK Market, as well as the Russian and CIS."

“We expect a strong bounce-back in Q4, and while not yet at pre-crisis levels, improving travel sentiment and DET support give us confidence in a meaningful recovery," said Stefan Schmid, Complex General Manager, Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex. "We have bolstered our teams, invested in staff training, and completed preventative maintenance to remain a leading service provider. Dubai’s investment in events and connectivity, along with relief measures, has helped sustain costs and protect jobs, for which we are immensely grateful to DET."

The fourth quarter will be a litmus test of how quickly international travel corridors recover and how much festive demand can lift occupancy across the city. So far, hoteliers say the booking curve has improved, preparations are underway, and Dubai’s tourism engine is on track for a busier finish to the year.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.