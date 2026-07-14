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Dubai hotels brace for Q4 rush with UK and Russia bookings rebounding

Hotels expect demand to build from August, led by events, UK and CIS travel

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai hotels brace for Q4 rush with UK and Russia bookings rebounding
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: Hotels in Dubai are preparing for a stronger fourth quarter, with demand expected to build from August and gather pace through the festive season, supported by returning international travellers, the city’s events calendar and government measures aimed at easing pressure on the hospitality sector.

Operators say booking trends have improved across key markets, with demand from the UK, Russia and the CIS showing signs of recovery after travel restrictions were eased. The fourth quarter is also expected to benefit from stronger leisure travel, corporate activity, domestic demand and Dubai’s annual run of events, retail promotions and entertainment.

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Khalid Saeed, General Manager at Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, said the hotel expects Q4 to be strong in both demand and occupancy.

“We expect Q4 to be a strong period in terms of both demand and occupancy. We are seeing positive booking trends across our key source markets as travel continues to recover. In particular, we anticipate a rapid rebound from the UK Market, as well as the Russian and CIS."

Since the announcement of the easing of travel restrictions, we have experienced a significant spike in bookings, giving us confidence that demand will continue to strengthen throughout Q4.
Dubai hotels brace for Q4 rush with UK and Russia bookings rebounding
Khalid Saeed General Manager at Al Habtoor Grand Resort

Hotels are using the quieter summer months to prepare rooms, service teams and public spaces before the market enters its peak travel period. Al Habtoor Grand Resort said it completed updates across guest rooms, including new carpets, refreshed interiors and improvements to public areas.

Saeed said business is expected to gain momentum from August, with Q4 performance likely to return to 2025 levels in occupancy and overall business.

Events and connectivity support demand

Dubai’s tourism sector is entering the period with support from a strong events calendar, airline connectivity and sustained destination marketing across international markets.

“The city remains safe, stable and open, with tourism infrastructure, public services and connectivity functioning and meeting the expectations of both residents and visitors,” Kazim said.

Dubai welcomed 19.59 million international visitors in 2025, marking a third consecutive record year for international visitation, while Dubai International Airport handled a record 95.2 million passengers.

Hotels say that footing is helping the city protect its tourism momentum into the second half of 2026.

“Q4 is set to be another strong season, driven by Dubai’s world-class events calendar, robust business activity and sustained local and international leisure demand," said Haytham Omar, Managing Director of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

The UAE’s continued investment in tourism and infrastructure reinforces its global appeal. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience Dubai at its best, where world-class hospitality, culture and innovation come together to create heartfelt stays.
Dubai hotels brace for Q4 rush with UK and Russia bookings rebounding
Haytham Omar Managing Director of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Festive season set to lead

Hotels expect the busiest weeks to come during the festive season and New Year, a period that typically brings higher room demand, stronger rates and longer stays across Dubai’s beach, city and family-oriented properties.

“We expect a strong bounce-back in Q4, and while not yet at pre-crisis levels, improving travel sentiment and DET support give us confidence in a meaningful recovery," said Stefan Schmid, Complex General Manager, Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex. "We have bolstered our teams, invested in staff training, and completed preventative maintenance to remain a leading service provider. Dubai’s investment in events and connectivity, along with relief measures, has helped sustain costs and protect jobs, for which we are immensely grateful to DET."

The festive season and New Year are expected to be the busiest periods. Our focus remains on delivering consistent value and memorable guest experiences across all three of our properties, and Dubai is ready to warmly welcome visitors.
Dubai hotels brace for Q4 rush with UK and Russia bookings rebounding
Stefan Schmid Complex General Manager at Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex

The recovery is being supported by measures introduced earlier to help the tourism sector manage liquidity and operating costs. Kazim said an Dh1 billion economic incentive package allowed hotels to defer 100% of sales fees on rooms, food and beverage, and the Tourism Dirham for three months.

Khalid Saeed said incentives and continued support from Dubai Economy and Tourism had helped the hospitality sector increase international visibility, drive demand and accelerate business recovery.

Hotels prepare for returning tourists

Dubai’s hotel operators are also looking to domestic tourism, staycations and regional travel to support demand alongside long-haul markets. Kazim explained that the city’s resident base of nearly 200 nationalities has provided a strong base for domestic tourism, with residents continuing to discover and engage with the city.

Saeed said Dubai remains “one of the world's safest, most welcoming, and most exciting destinations,” adding that visitors can expect “exceptional hospitality, diverse experiences, and unforgettable memories.”

The fourth quarter will be a litmus test of how quickly international travel corridors recover and how much festive demand can lift occupancy across the city. So far, hoteliers say the booking curve has improved, preparations are underway, and Dubai’s tourism engine is on track for a busier finish to the year.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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