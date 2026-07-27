UAE travellers become more selective amid high summer airfares, regional turbulence

Instead, he said, visit visas and visa-change travel have become some of the industry's biggest revenue sources. Salalah remains one of the few destinations seeing sustained demand, although Hassan said many UAE residents are choosing to drive there rather than fly.

Outbound fares usually drop during this time as peak outbound summer travel subsides. To India, fares range from Dh1,360 (Delhi) to Dh2,088 (Kochi). South sector fares are much higher compared to the rest of the country. Direct Economy fares to London are priced at Dh2,885 and Dh4,210 to Paris. South East Asia fares are in the Dh4,800 (Bangkok) to Dh,305 (Manila) range.

Sudheesh also said consistent regional stability would be needed before airlines regain confidence in expanding services and reviewing pricing. Average Economy fares to most popular destinations are 30 to 40 per cent higher than off-peak fares for travel from August 1 to 8.

TP Sudheesh, from Deira Tours and Travels, said airfares are unlikely to fall soon. He said passengers remain cautious about travelling through the Middle East, while many international airlines continue to adjust operations, increasing pressure on available capacity.

Instead of flying directly from Dubai to popular leisure destinations such as Thailand or Malaysia, many are first travelling to their home countries, particularly India, before continuing their holidays from there, where airfares are often significantly cheaper.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.