Students can unlock discounts, extra baggage, while flexible fares offer free date changes
UAE travellers can look at student discounts, promotional fares, free date changes, travel insurance and instalment options to reduce the cost or add value to an expensive ticket.
Several airlines currently have offers covering everything from discounts on the base fare to extra baggage and greater flexibility if travel plans change.
Here are some of the options worth checking before booking.
If you are a student, check the airline's student programme before paying the standard fare. Several major carriers offer dedicated student rates, with discounts sometimes combined with additional baggage or more flexible changes.
Emirates
Full-time students aged 16 to 31 can get up to 10 per cent off Economy Class and 5 per cent off Premium Economy and Business Class using the code STUDENT. The offer also includes an additional 10kg of baggage, or one extra piece, and a free date change.
Qatar Airways
Students aged 18 to 30 can get 10 per cent off their first booking, 15 per cent off the second and 20 per cent off the third, along with an extra 10kg of baggage or one additional piece and free high-speed Super Wi-Fi.
Etihad Airways
International students aged 18 to 32 can get up to 10% off Economy and 5% off Business Class, with baggage allowances of up to 40kg in Economy and 50kg in Business.
Other options
Singapore Airlines, which offers up to 10 per cent off selected fares and double the standard baggage allowance for eligible students, and Turkish Airlines, which offers up to 10 per cent off international student fares.
For India travel
Air India offers up to 10 per cent off Economy base fares for eligible students, while IndiGo offers up to 6 per cent off the base fare plus an additional 10kg of checked baggage.
There are also several general promotions available.
IndiGo is offering up to 20 per cent off base fares and selected add-ons with the code INDIGO80. The booking must be made at least three days before departure, with the sale running until August 16 for travel between August 16 and October 31, 2026.
Air India Express is offering up to 20 per cent off eligible network routes using the code FLYAIX. A separate code, XPRESS, gives a flat 10% discount on eligible flights to or from Delhi and Kolkata.
Etihad has a Global Sale offering up to 20 per cent off selected premium fares on eligible international routes from Abu Dhabi. No promotional code is required as the discounted fares are built into the booking system.
Air Arabia is offering fixed low fares on selected routes. Current examples include one-way fares starting at Dh435 from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dh466 from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram. Sharjah-Bangkok return fares start at Dh2,198 under the network expansion offer.
When airfares are high, flexibility can be just as valuable as a lower ticket price. A cheap ticket can become expensive if you later have to pay a change fee.
Emirates currently offers unlimited free date changes for passengers flying directly into Dubai on eligible Economy Saver, Economy Flex, Business Special, Business Saver and Business Flex fares. Fare and tax differences can still apply.
For Emirates flights to other destinations, including itineraries connecting through Dubai, eligible tickets booked on or after April 2, 2026 come with one complimentary date change.
Etihad offers one free date change across its network for eligible tickets originally issued on or after March 6, 2026. The fee waiver has been extended for travel through March 31, 2027.
That flexibility can be particularly useful during a period when regional flight schedules can change.
Travel insurance can add another layer of value when booking during a period of disruption.
Emirates' Comprehensive Travel Cover, supported by Travel Guard, includes unlimited worldwide medical expenses, emergency medical evacuation, trip cancellation protection and compensation for lost or delayed baggage.
Its disruption and conflict-related protection includes up to $25,000 in conflict-related medical expenses, a free trip extension of up to 30 days, airline-managed hotel stays during delays and rebooking onto alternative airlines at no extra cost if services are grounded.
Etihad, meanwhile, has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to provide free automatic medical travel insurance for qualifying international tourists entering or transiting Abu Dhabi.
The cover applies for up to 15 days and is available to eligible passengers travelling on Etihad-operated services between July and December 2026, provided both the origin and ticket point of sale are outside the UAE.
For passengers booking Emirates flights in India, the airline offers Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) payment options.
The facility allows Indian customers to book flights across Emirates' network of nearly 140 destinations and spread the cost of their ticket over a period rather than paying the full amount upfront.
For travellers facing particularly high summer fares, spreading the payment can help with cash flow, although it does not reduce the underlying ticket price.
When comparing expensive summer tickets, look at the total value of the fare, rather than the headline price alone.
An extra baggage allowance can be useful for students, while a free date change could save money if your plans are uncertain. Insurance may provide additional protection against disruption, and an instalment option can make a large ticket purchase easier to manage.
The key is to compare the fare, baggage, flexibility and protection together before booking. A slightly more expensive ticket can sometimes offer considerably more value once those extras are taken into account.