Emirates also cuts Dubai refund fees and offers free date changes across its network
Dubai: Emirates passengers flying to Dubai can now change their travel dates as many times as they need without a fee, under new measures introduced by the airline as it gives travellers more flexibility when booking flights.
The free date-change option, which took effect on August 10, applies across a range of Economy and Business Class fares, including Saver and Flex fares. Economy Flex Plus, Premium Economy, Business Flex Plus and First Class fares remain fully flexible.
The changes come as Emirates offers passengers more options to alter or cancel travel plans with lower penalties.
Change Dubai travel dates for free
Passengers travelling to Dubai can change their travel dates an unlimited number of times without paying a change fee.
The option applies to Economy Saver through Flex fares and Business Class Special, Saver and Flex fares.
An applicable fare difference may still apply.
Pay lower fees if you cancel
Emirates has also reduced refund fees for flights to Dubai. For Economy passengers, the fee is now $50 for Saver fares and $25 for Flex fares.
In Business Class, refund fees are $50 for Special and Saver fares and $25 for Flex fares. No-show fees remain unchanged.
Get one free date change across the network
Passengers travelling anywhere on the Emirates network can receive one free date change on tickets booked from April 2, 2026, including journeys connecting through Dubai.
Passengers can also hold a fare for 24 hours at no charge while finalising their travel plans.
Emirates is also offering what it describes as an industry-first Comprehensive Travel Cover policy.
The cover includes conflict cover, with reimbursement of medical expenses of up to US$25,000, as well as a free trip extension of up to 30 days.
The policy also covers trip cancellation, baggage delay and loss, unlimited worldwide medical expenses and emergency evacuation.
Emirates said the conflict cover is not restricted by government travel advice.
The insurance is available across 27 countries and can be bought when booking through Emirates' website or added to an existing booking through Manage Booking.
Where flights are disrupted, Emirates said it will provide accommodation directly for affected customers.
If onward connections on other airlines are affected, or Emirates services are unavailable, the airline said it will rebook customers to their destination at no additional cost.
This also applies where cancellations are caused by airspace disruptions.
Emirates Skywards members can also access additional benefits until August 31.
These include:
20 per cent fewer Tier Miles needed to reach Silver, Gold and Platinum status.
20 per cent bonus Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.
A special Cash+Miles rate of 2,000 Miles for US$30, compared with the usual US$15, when using Miles towards Emirates or flydubai flights, excess baggage, lounge access and seat selection.
The airline said the measures are intended to give passengers more flexibility when making or changing travel plans.