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Emirates offers unlimited free date changes for Dubai-bound passengers

Emirates also cuts Dubai refund fees and offers free date changes across its network

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Emirates passengers travelling to Dubai can now make unlimited free date changes under the airline's new flexibility measures. Pictured above is an Emirates A380.
Emirates passengers travelling to Dubai can now make unlimited free date changes under the airline's new flexibility measures. Pictured above is an Emirates A380.
Emirates

Dubai: Emirates passengers flying to Dubai can now change their travel dates as many times as they need without a fee, under new measures introduced by the airline as it gives travellers more flexibility when booking flights.

The free date-change option, which took effect on August 10, applies across a range of Economy and Business Class fares, including Saver and Flex fares. Economy Flex Plus, Premium Economy, Business Flex Plus and First Class fares remain fully flexible.

The changes come as Emirates offers passengers more options to alter or cancel travel plans with lower penalties.

What Emirates passengers can now do

Change Dubai travel dates for free

Passengers travelling to Dubai can change their travel dates an unlimited number of times without paying a change fee.

The option applies to Economy Saver through Flex fares and Business Class Special, Saver and Flex fares.

An applicable fare difference may still apply.

Pay lower fees if you cancel

Emirates has also reduced refund fees for flights to Dubai. For Economy passengers, the fee is now $50 for Saver fares and $25 for Flex fares.

In Business Class, refund fees are $50 for Special and Saver fares and $25 for Flex fares. No-show fees remain unchanged.

Get one free date change across the network

Passengers travelling anywhere on the Emirates network can receive one free date change on tickets booked from April 2, 2026, including journeys connecting through Dubai.

Passengers can also hold a fare for 24 hours at no charge while finalising their travel plans.

Travel insurance with conflict cover

Emirates is also offering what it describes as an industry-first Comprehensive Travel Cover policy.

The cover includes conflict cover, with reimbursement of medical expenses of up to US$25,000, as well as a free trip extension of up to 30 days.

The policy also covers trip cancellation, baggage delay and loss, unlimited worldwide medical expenses and emergency evacuation.

Emirates said the conflict cover is not restricted by government travel advice.

The insurance is available across 27 countries and can be bought when booking through Emirates' website or added to an existing booking through Manage Booking.

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What happens if an Emirates flight is disrupted?

Where flights are disrupted, Emirates said it will provide accommodation directly for affected customers.

If onward connections on other airlines are affected, or Emirates services are unavailable, the airline said it will rebook customers to their destination at no additional cost.

This also applies where cancellations are caused by airspace disruptions.

Skywards members get additional benefits

Emirates Skywards members can also access additional benefits until August 31.

These include:

  • 20 per cent fewer Tier Miles needed to reach Silver, Gold and Platinum status.

  • 20 per cent bonus Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.

  • A special Cash+Miles rate of 2,000 Miles for US$30, compared with the usual US$15, when using Miles towards Emirates or flydubai flights, excess baggage, lounge access and seat selection.

The airline said the measures are intended to give passengers more flexibility when making or changing travel plans.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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