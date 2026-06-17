New policy includes up to $25,000 conflict medical cover, disruption support
Dubai: Emirates has launched what it describes as the world’s most comprehensive travel insurance cover, adding protection for conflict-related medical expenses, trip extensions and disruption support.
The new Comprehensive Travel Cover is available from Wednesday and can be purchased when booking flights on emirates.com or added to existing bookings through Manage Booking.
The insurance product includes unlimited worldwide medical expenses and emergency evacuation cover, trip cancellation protection, and compensation for baggage delays or loss.
A new conflict-related cover feature provides reimbursement of up to $25,000 for medical expenses and allows customers to extend their trip by up to 30 days at no additional cost. The cover applies regardless of government travel advice, according to Emirates.
More to follow...