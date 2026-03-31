Emirates guides passengers flying to and from Dubai between February 28 and April 30
Dubai: Emirates has reminded passengers to check their flights and travel plans following the partial reopening of regional airspace.
In its latest update, the airline provided guidance for passengers booked to travel between February 28 and April 30, 2026, following disruptions to its schedule.
Emirates stressed that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its top priority and urged travelers to review the latest updates before heading to the airport.
Travel to the same destination or within the same region is allowed until June 15, 2026.
Bookings within 72 hours of the original travel date can be rebooked online via Manage Your Booking or the Emirates App.
Bookings made through travel agents must be handled directly with the agent.
Submit a refund request online via the Emirates Refund Form.
Refund processing may take up to 21 days.
Customers booked through travel agents should contact them directly.
Emirates urges travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and to review updates at emirat.es/travelupdates.
The airline is operating a reduced flight schedule and continues to monitor the situation, adjusting operations as necessary. All city check-in points across Dubai remain temporarily closed, though retail locations and airport counters at Terminal 3 are available for assistance.
Review booking changes, accept offered flights, or choose alternatives if travel is within 72 hours
Update contact information to receive real-time notifications
Contact Emirates directly or via travel agents if online changes are not possible
Emirates thanked passengers for their patience and understanding during this period of limited operations, reiterating that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain the airline’s top priority.