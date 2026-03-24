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Emirates adds dedicated pet travel support amid flight disruptions

New service helps pet owners manage bookings amid changing flight schedules

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Emirates steps up pet travel support as schedules remain uncertain.
Emirates steps up pet travel support as schedules remain uncertain.
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Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has set up a dedicated team to handle pet transportation requests from the UAE, offering more structured support for travellers moving animals during a period of shifting flight schedules.

Pet owners, who often face more complex logistics than standard passengers, are expected to benefit from a more streamlined process.

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Dedicated team to manage bookings

The airline said the new team will manage all pet-related enquiries and bookings, providing end-to-end assistance from initial request through to final handover.

“Our team will support you throughout the entire booking process, ensuring each request is handled with speed, clarity, and care. Your pets are family, and their safe and timely travel remains our priority.”

The airline added that every booking will be treated with urgency and sensitivity, particularly given the current environment where schedules can change quickly.

Step-by-step process for approvals

The booking process begins with securing space on a flight, followed by an approximate quotation based on weight and availability. Once accepted, pet owners must complete a detailed documentation process at least 72 hours before departure.

This includes submitting photographs of the pet, vaccination records, microchip details and relevant health certificates, along with destination-specific documents such as EU or UK clearances where required.

Additional approvals may be requested depending on the breed and destination, reflecting tighter regulatory requirements across global markets.

Focus on compliance and safety

The structured process reflects growing scrutiny around animal transport, with airlines required to meet strict health, safety and documentation standards.

Emirates SkyCargo said it will guide customers through each step, including documentation checks, approvals and final handover instructions, which are shared once bookings are confirmed.

What this means for travellers

The introduction of a dedicated team is likely to reduce uncertainty for pet owners navigating international travel rules, particularly during periods of operational disruption.

With flight schedules remaining dynamic, early booking and complete documentation will be critical to avoid delays, while the added support could help ensure smoother coordination between departure and destination requirements.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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