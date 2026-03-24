New service helps pet owners manage bookings amid changing flight schedules
Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has set up a dedicated team to handle pet transportation requests from the UAE, offering more structured support for travellers moving animals during a period of shifting flight schedules.
Pet owners, who often face more complex logistics than standard passengers, are expected to benefit from a more streamlined process.
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The airline said the new team will manage all pet-related enquiries and bookings, providing end-to-end assistance from initial request through to final handover.
“Our team will support you throughout the entire booking process, ensuring each request is handled with speed, clarity, and care. Your pets are family, and their safe and timely travel remains our priority.”
The airline added that every booking will be treated with urgency and sensitivity, particularly given the current environment where schedules can change quickly.
The booking process begins with securing space on a flight, followed by an approximate quotation based on weight and availability. Once accepted, pet owners must complete a detailed documentation process at least 72 hours before departure.
This includes submitting photographs of the pet, vaccination records, microchip details and relevant health certificates, along with destination-specific documents such as EU or UK clearances where required.
Additional approvals may be requested depending on the breed and destination, reflecting tighter regulatory requirements across global markets.
The structured process reflects growing scrutiny around animal transport, with airlines required to meet strict health, safety and documentation standards.
Emirates SkyCargo said it will guide customers through each step, including documentation checks, approvals and final handover instructions, which are shared once bookings are confirmed.
The introduction of a dedicated team is likely to reduce uncertainty for pet owners navigating international travel rules, particularly during periods of operational disruption.
With flight schedules remaining dynamic, early booking and complete documentation will be critical to avoid delays, while the added support could help ensure smoother coordination between departure and destination requirements.