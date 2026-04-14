Britney Spears’ sons support her during treatment after DUI arrest: 'She was very upset and shaken…'

In the aftermath of the arrest, concern around Spears’ wellbeing has continued to grow
Britney Spears is leaning on her closest circle as she takes steps toward recovery following her recent DUI arrest, with her sons playing a pivotal role in encouraging her to seek help.
The pop icon’s sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, reportedly played a 'big part' in her decision to enter a treatment facility, according to People.
“She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option,” the source says.
According to the portal, support from her team has been ongoing since the incident, with those around her increasingly focused on helping her regain stability.
"Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest," the source told People. "People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest."
Her sons, in particular, have been direct and unwavering in their stance, prioritising her well-being above everything else.
"Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy," the insider adds.
On April 12, a representative for Spears confirmed she had checked into a treatment facility, following her March 4 arrest in Ventura, California on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
In the aftermath of the arrest, concern around Spears’ wellbeing has continued to grow, especially as fans have pointed to her increasingly erratic social media activity since the end of her conservatorship in
One source noted that life after the conservatorship has looked markedly different for the singer.
"There was a system in place during the conservatorship. Her life was structured and more stable. There were people guiding decisions and making sure things stayed on track. With her independence, you started to see more instability in her day-to-day life," the source says.
Following her release after the arrest, a representative described the incident as “completely inexcusable,” while also expressing hope that it could mark a turning point.
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," the statement read.
The rep also noted that her sons are expected to remain closely involved during this period.
“Her sons ‘are going to be spending time with her,’” the statement added, while emphasising that loved ones are working on a longer-term plan focused on her wellbeing.
In the weeks that followed, Spears shared moments with her sons on Instagram, posting a video and expressing gratitude for support and time with family.