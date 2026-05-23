Dubai Police arrest youths over violent bladed weapon brawl

Suspects in violent knife fight and its filming referred to competent authorities
Dubai Police have arrested a group of youths involved in a violent brawl using bladed weapons, along with another individual accused of filming the fight and circulating the video on social media.
Police said legal action has been taken against all those involved, and the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities for further procedures.
Dubai Police urged members of the public to report any negative behaviour or incidents through the “Police Eye” service available on its smart application or by calling the Command and Control Centre on 999.