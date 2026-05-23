GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Police arrest youths over violent bladed weapon brawl

Suspects in violent knife fight and its filming referred to competent authorities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Pixabay

Dubai Police have arrested a group of youths involved in a violent brawl using bladed weapons, along with another individual accused of filming the fight and circulating the video on social media.

Police said legal action has been taken against all those involved, and the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities for further procedures.

Dubai Police urged members of the public to report any negative behaviour or incidents through the “Police Eye” service available on its smart application or by calling the Command and Control Centre on 999.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dileep Raj

Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies at 48

2m read
Dr Gargash said the UAE, through its leadership, vision and balanced approach, had consolidated its position as an influential and constructive player regionally and globally.

UAE showed strong cohesion during crises: Gargash

2m read
Dubai-based youth fitness brand expands with two more branches

Youth fitness brand expands to Abu Dhabi and Nairobi

2m read
Daniels Petrovs, CEO, ISD Dubai Sports City shares his vision for the popular multi-sport complex

ISD Dubai Sports City: Beyond a World-Class Facility

5m read