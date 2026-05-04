Youth fitness brand expands obstacle training to Abu Dhabi

Dubai-based children’s fitness programme opens new branches strengthening growth plans
Dubai-based youth fitness centre, Pinpoint Fitness, specialising in parkour and obstacle course training, has expanded its operations with the opening of two new branches in Abu Dhabi and Nairobi, marking a major step in its regional and international growth plans.
The new location at Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi extends Pinpoint Fitness’s presence beyond Dubai, where it already operates three established branches. The expansion aims to bring its structured, skill-based physical development programmes to families across the UAE capital.
At the same time, Pinpoint Fitness has launched its first international franchise in Nairobi, Kenya. This marks an important milestone for the brand, introducing its youth obstacle training model to a new market through a licensed local partner and laying the foundation for further global expansion.
Founded in Dubai, Pinpoint Fitness is built around the philosophy of “accuracy before speed,” focusing on progressive, technique-driven training rather than intensity alone. Its programmes are designed to help children and teenagers build physical capability, discipline, confidence, and coordination through structured, step-by-step obstacle-based challenges.
A defining aspect of Pinpoint Fitness is its inclusive approach to child development. Its classes are designed to support all children, including those on the autism spectrum and with other neurodiverse needs, with sessions that encourage coordination, focus, and confidence in a safe and supportive environment. Parents have reported noticeable improvements in areas such as self-regulation, spatial awareness, and social engagement.
Model work
“This expansion is about proving that our model works anywhere children need structured, purposeful physical development. What we have built in Dubai – a system that develops technique, builds confidence, and delivers visible results – is something every child deserves access to, whether they are in Abu Dhabi, Nairobi, or beyond,” said Samer Hijazi, Founder of Pinpoint Fitness.